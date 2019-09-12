Kylie Jenner continued her trend of putting a charitable foot forward with a little help from The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In a clip from the show, Kylie Jenner surprised a fan with so many gifts including a tour of Kylie Cosmetics headquarters. But, she didn't just give them with a behind-the-scenes look at where the makeup magic happens, Jenner also had a few other meaningful surprises up her sleeves.

In a segment for the daytime talk show, Jenner explained to viewers that she was going to surprise one of her fans, a woman named Ashley, with the experience of a lifetime. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed up at Ashley's hotel room (where she jokingly pretended to be room service at first) before whisking her away to the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.

While at the location, which was decorated with photos of Jenner (including that epic Forbes magazine cover), the two women got to chat about Ashley's life story. Of course, Ashley noted that she is indeed a big fan of the Kylie Cosmetics brand and an even bigger fan of the makeup mogul herself. She told Jenner, "You're like my inspiration. And I really want to have my own business, be a boss girl." Although, as she further explained, she needed to place her dreams on hold in order to help her mother, who is a first grade teacher. Jenner was super touched by that part of Ashley's story, having such a close connection with her own mom, Kris Jenner.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

The surprises kept on coming for Ashley, who got to have a makeover with Kylie Cosmetics products, naturally, and a photoshoot with Jenner. Not wanting to miss out on all of the photoshoot fun, Ashley's mom and momager Kris popped in to pose with the two ladies. With Ashley's mom in the picture, the Life of Kylie star got to reveal the next phase of surprises, announcing to both of the women, and the teacher's colleagues from P.S. 35 in the Bronx, that she would be donating $50,000 to the school.

That wasn't all of the money she (and The Ellen DeGeneres Show) gave away, as she then gifted Ashley and her mother with boxes of "Kylie Cosmetics" that just so happened to be filled with $100,000 each. The entire segment, from Jenner's generous gifts to Ashley and her mom's incredibly sweet bond, is enough to bring anyone to tears.

Previously, on the Sept. 9 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner gave away $750,000 in total to a group of well-deserving women. On the program, the reality star, with her momager by her side, revealed that they were moved by a specific story from one of their fans, Samantha. Samantha started a mentoring organization called Nest of Love, which is a women's empowerment group. And to honor all of her work, the KUWTK stars gifted Samantha with $100,000, Nest of Love with $150,000, and ten other members of the organization with $50,000 each.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

The grand total of all of Jenner's generous gifts is a cool one million dollars, and it goes without saying, but that is beyond major. And it's just so moving to see the reality star giving back in such a big way, especially to some very well-deserving women.