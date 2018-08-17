Bike shorts, leggings, sneakers — oh my! The Kardashian-Jenner family loves the dressed down look just as much as they love a great red carpet outfit. But this time the youngest is taking it a step further. Kylie Jenner wore gym shorts on the cover of Vogue Australia, proving that the athleisure trend is alive and well. Get ready to see this trend everywhere — not just the gym.

You never know what Jenner will do next. One day she's wearing $8,000 of of hair and the next she's rocking a pair of gym shorts on the cover of Vogue. Ah, to be rich. The 21-year-old wore a studded, button-up sweater and black gym shorts for the September Issue.

Of course, it didn't look anything like you do after you leave the gym though. At first glance, you can't even tell that Jenner's in the shorts. She looks as high-end as ever. That's just the Jenner touch, you know?

According to Vogue Australia, the outfit was styled by Christine Centenera. It does not say exactly why the shorts were designed by though. Let's just assume that they're expensive and you can't afford them.

If the cover title "power and influence" is any indication, it won't be long until $100 high-fashion gym shorts hit the Kylie Shop.

Of course, the rest of the Vogue shots follow the same mixture of relaxed and high fashion pairings. The piece shows Jenner wearing a mixture of jackets, oversized tops, and body-hugging leggings and dresses. All of it is likely super high-end, but it's fun to see more laid back pieces dressed up.

Jenner loves to rock athleisure. Just in the last week alone she's turned bike shorts into two bike shorts-inspired jumpsuits, leggings, and chunky sneakers. Of course, the rest of her family loves the same trends, too. Jenner just has a way of making high and low end pieces look fancy.

Jenner doesn't let all the high-end, materialistic items run her life though. According to the Vogue interview, her happiness doesn't come from items. Instead, it comes from the moments she makes with her family.

“I bought myself my dream car, the LaFerrari, and the excitement and the happiness lasted not that long. I have my dream house and the car I want, and I just realised early that those aren’t the things that make me happy. It’s a different kind of happiness. I just feel like some people get lost, and strive their whole life for materialistic things and then you realise that it’s not everything. I want to appreciate and be comfortable in the place that I am, and just find happiness in my friends and my family.”

What a subtle way of letting everyone know that she has quite literally crafted her dream life.

Jenner knows how to create trends. It's as simple as just throwing something on in the morning. Between her bike shorts, sneakers, and gym shorts, it looks like fashion will continue to stay comfy for a while. Thanks, Jenner.