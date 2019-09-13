During Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event, a slew of prestige products are marked down. On Sept. 14, Kylie Lip Kits are 50% off at Ulta stores and on the retailer's site. The sale is the perfect opportunity for shoppers who've been eager to try the brand's liquid lippies.

Kylie Lip Kits will be on sale for one day only and the promotion includes shades in both the original Matte formula and the lighter Velvet texture. The classic Lip Kits are usually $29, but they will be slashed to just $14.50. The Velvets are normally priced at $27, but will be discounted to $13.50 during the sale. Each Lip Kit comes with a liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner.

Ulta currently stocks 19 Lip Kit shades ranging from nude to pink to brown to red. The selection is a mix of some of the old school shades that were part of the brand's debut drop as well as plenty of Kylie Jenner's familial favorites — and they're ALL on sale.

Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta have continued to expand their partnership, with the retailer stocking even more products such as eyeshadow palettes, concealer, bullet lipsticks, gloss, and more. Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta just works and this sale celebrates that fact.

Below are the 12 Kylie Lip Kit shades you should try during the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty event. If there's a color you've been coveting, go ahead and grab it.

1. Candy K Lip Kit

Candy K is a rosy, warm pink. It's also one of the shades that launched Kylie Cosmetics and helped to turn the brand into a billion dollar empire. The shade looks good on all skin tones. If you totally love this hue, you can also grab it in the Velvet iteration during the sale.

2. Dolce K Lip Kit

Like Candy K, Dolce K is another of the original three shades. It's a deep beige nude that is absolutely perfect for fall. If you love the '90s, you can recreate the decade's signature nude lip look with just two coats of Dolce K. For beauty trivia buffs who are curious, True Brown K, which is not sold at Ulta, was the other original Lip Kit hue.

3. Posie K Lip Kit

Posie is a punchy pink. More specifically, it's a cool-toned berry that was one of the brand's earliest shades. The name was also crowdsourced by Kyle Cosmetics fans, making it a collaborative effort of sorts.

4. Exposed Lip Kit

Warm, mid-tone beige lips are all yours courtesy of the Exposed Lip Kit. It's a rich yet subtle shade that pairs well with a dramatic smoky eye. It also looks great with no makeup at all.

5. Kristen Lip Kit

This strawberry red shade was named after Jenner's momager and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. If you want to ease into wearing red lipstick, Kristen is the shade with which to do it because it's subtle and soft.

6. Mary Jo K Lip Kit

Jenner's grandmother Mary Jo provided the inspo for this true blue red Lip Kit. The shade is the perfect execution of Old Hollywood glam. You will look every inch the screen siren when you swipe it across your pout.

7. Kylie Lip Kit

This shade is named after Kylie herself and therefore it's her favorite. The soft, dusty nude features a lip liner that is slightly darker than the liquid lipstick, which will give your lips extra depth and dimension.

8. Koko K Lip Kit

The Khloe Kardashian-inspired hue is a pretty and pale pink. Pair this powdery and classic color with a cat eye flick for a modern take on the contrasted, '60s mod look.

9. Bare Velvet Lip Kit

If you like a subtle and pinky nude, the Bare Velvet Lip Kit is all you need. While the Velvet formula is lighter and not as long-lasting, it still packs a pigment-saturated punch.

10. Boss Lip Kit

Boss is a soft cherry matte that guarantees a statement and super glam smile. It's worth picking up because you can never, ever have to many red lipstick choices.

11. Twenty Lip Kit

The Twenty Lip Kit was launched in August 2017 as part of the brand's annual birthday collection that celebrates another trip around the sun for its fearless leader. It's a gorgeous rosy brown shade.

12. Ulta Lip Kit

The retailer's exclusive namesake Lip Kit is a rusty nude. Your pucker will pop anytime you paint it with this hue.

You can totally bring home a Kylie Lip Kit haul on Sept. 14 thanks to this sweet sale.