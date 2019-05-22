Han Solo and Princess Leia shared one of the most epic romances of all time in the original Star Wars trilogy. Perhaps that's why fans have been so eager to see a love like that happen for their son, Ben Solo, despite his turn to the dark side as Kylo Ren. Many think Rey could be the key to turning him good again, and according to the latest updates about Kylo Ren and Rey's relationship in The Rise of Skywalker, the latest Star Wars installment will look to explore a much deeper connection between the two characters, though whether or not it will lead to a happily ever after remains to be seen.

In a recent cover story for Vanity Fair, a source close to the movie revealed to the outlet that Kylo and Rey's Force-connection "will turn out to run even deeper than we thought." The wording is someone cryptic, to be sure, but suggests that the writers are far from done dissecting what it is that draws these two people — who are both so alike and yet so very different — to each other time and time again this vast galaxy. Though, given how they parted ways in The Last Jedi, with Rey opting to abandon Kylo in order to go save her friends, there may be lingering animosity there.

Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren in the films, explained to Vanity Fair that his character “had been forging this maybe-bond with Rey. The Last Jedi ends with the question in the air: is he going to pursue that relationship more or, when the door of her ship goes up, does that also close that camaraderie? This idea of being alone.”

However, for all the mixed emotions Driver believes Kylo is feeling, Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, thinks her character is at least somewhat more resolute about where she and Kylo stand. “Rey is less inclined to believe that Kylo potentially could redeem himself," Ridley revealed to the magazine. That doesn't necessarily mean the dynamic couldn't change as Episode 9 progresses. Rey wants to believe there's still good in Kylo, so if the opportunity ever presented itself to help him down that path, odds are she would jump at the chance to bring him back to the light.

So does that mean a possible romance could be in the air for the two of them or if they do reconcile will their relationship remain strictly in the friend zone? For Driver, the answer to that question is extremely complicated. "I don’t think it’s any one thing," he said. "The strength in what Rian [Johnson] wrote and what J.J. [Abrams] wrote is it’s never all one thing.”

His response right there is pretty vague, but notice that he didn't exactly say no to the idea either, so don't give up on this relationship just yet. Kylo and Rey could still find their way back to one another with a little help from a power that's far greater than the Force: love.