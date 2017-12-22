These Clues Kylo Ren & Rey Will Get Together In 'Episode 9' Just Can't Be Ignored

Star Wars: The Last Jedi gave fans something they've never truly had before: a villain-hero romance. Rey and Kylo Ren's undeniable bond forms despite them being on opposite sides of a galaxy-wide war, which only makes the Reylo ship that much more romantic. But, will it actually become canon? There are clues Kylo Ren and Rey will get together in Episode 9. Whether or not the Star Wars franchise will follow through, however, remains to be seen.

In the wake of The Last Jedi, Kylo and Rey are a pretty divisive ship. The Force bond they exhibited in the film is unlike anything fans have ever seen in the Star Wars franchise — and no, not just because of that shirtless scene. Unfortunately, at the end of The Last Jedi — spoiler alert — Rey seemed to close off their connection, as manifested by the closing of the door to the Millennium Falcon. Does that one scene mean the end of Reylo?

Absolutely not. If fans know anything about Kylo, it's that whatever he feels, he feels it strongly. Rey means something to him, and he's not about to let that go. So, if you're a fan of Reylo, then there's still plenty of reasons to hold out hope for the couple's inevitable union and takeover of the galaxy (in a non-First Order kind of way).

Force Skype

The Force connection between Rey and Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi is complex. On the one hand, it certainly seems like the Force is bringing the two together in a way that fans have never seen before, suggesting that they are really the OTP of the Star Wars universe. However, later in the film Snoke says that he has been manipulating the Force to form their connection, but is he telling the truth? While Snoke is strong with the Force, one has to wonder how he'd be able to do something like that and not know that Kylo was going to kill him.

Love between two Force-wielding powers has never been depicted in Star Wars on the big screen before, so there isn't really a playbook to follow. The Force skype sessions between Rey and Kylo in The Last Jedi certainly seems like a logical example of how that kind of love would manifest itself. And, Snoke or no Snoke, it seems pretty likely that their connection would continue in Episode IX, which means there's still hope for Reylo.

A Couple Of Nobodies

In The Force Awakens, fans saw Rey and Finn bond over how they've never had anybody else to look after or to look after them. But in The Last Jedi, Kylo and Rey bond over their shared loneliness and isolation, specifically in relation to the power of the Force that they both have, but don't necessarily have a handle on. It's something literally nobody else in the galaxy could possibly understand. Not only does their power isolate them from others, they also both have major family issues. Whether by choice or by chance, they are both orphans, alone with nobody to rely on. Sure, Kylo's "You're nothing" speech was emotionally manipulative, but the idea that he is devoted to seeing Rey for more than her past is still pretty romantic.

Light, Dark, Balance

Star Wars has always been about the tension between Light and Dark, but one thing no character in the franchise has ever really nailed is the balance between the two. The revelation of what really happened between Kylo (then Ben) and Luke Skywalker proves, if nothing else, that balance is necessary for the galaxy to really be at peace. Being too righteous about one side or the other only leads to death and destruction (like Luke almost killing his own nephew), but a true balance and acceptance of both could lead to a brither future. A Rey and Kylo union could finally give fans that balance.

RIP Snoke

This one pretty much speaks for itself. Kylo chose to save Rey over his mentor of many years and killed Snoke swiftly and unceremoniously. True love is killing the man who brainwashed you against your own family and turned you into a killing machine to save a girl you've only talked to five times.

Ben

Rey is the only person, other than, one assumes, Leia, that still calls Kylo Ben to his face. She sees him in a way that nobody else does, beyond the mask and the threatening power. Furthermore, Rey was sure that when they touched hands, she saw Kylo turn back to the Light, and even though it seemed like Kylo made his final choice in The Last Jedi, there's still plenty of time for Rey's vision to come true.

If Kylo does turn, maybe shippers should stop calling them Reylo and start calling them Bey. Beyonce fans be damned.