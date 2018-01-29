Lady Gaga's Makeup At The 2018 Grammys Had Twitter Freaking Out

Lady Gaga is never one to disappoint when it comes to making a fashion statement. And she never ever lets us down when it comes to performing live, either. But Lady Gaga's performance at the 2018 Grammys was truly next level, in a heart-stopping, goosebump-inducing type of way. As she sat behind a white piano, while wearing an ethereal pink gown, it was hard not to appreciate the singer and all of her talent.

Gaga sang "Joanne," which she explained was about her late aunt, and followed it up with a crowd-pleasing rendition of "Million Reasons." She sounded great, of course. And her stage-worthy gown was truly awe inspiring, especially since she also decorated her piano with a giant pair of wings. But all anyone could really talk about was her incredible makeup.

While Gaga was on stage, folks on Twitter were raving about her lashes, black winged eyeliner, and the pink shades splashed across her lids. And for good reason. The gorgeous look, which was created by makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who is a Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Artistry Ambassador, was truly a sight to behold.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a press release, Tanno explained, "Gaga’s eyes were inspired by a dark starry night. Romantic and striking to complement her gorgeous Armani Privé gown.” And striking they were.

To get the look, Tanno said she rimmed Gaga's eyes heavily with Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer 42 and then blended the liner all over the lid. She then created a sharp winged liner shape using Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc'er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer.

After that, the MUA blended the soft shimmery peach shadow from Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition all the way to the brow bone, then used the shimmery black shadow from Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Edgitorial to blend the liners together for the desired winged shape.

Finally, she finished the look with a few coats of her fav Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, followed by a few taps of loose silver glitter. And there you have it. A look that's perfect for Lady Gaga on stage, and for the rest of us in everyday life, who are brave and glam enough to give it a try.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look was so good that Twitter reacted by sharing their love, asking questions, and begging for tips on how to recreate the look.

Some thought she looked like a straight up angel. And hey, with winged eyeliner, actual wings on your piano, and pink glittery dusting her lids, I think I'd have to agree.

Others shrieked, because the look really was that good. If you're a lover of all things glitter, and lashes that are a full inch long, then is there any other was to react?

And some folks begged for a makeup lesson. If you were one of these people, do scroll up and check out Tanno's tips for getting the exact look. (Or, you know, keeping tweeting at Lady Gaga. Because you never know what'll happen, right?)

Others lost their breath.

And others were all about the smokey look, saying she was #killinit

I mean, it really was a good look. And one that was perfect for the Grammys, as well as for a night full of so many major moments for the singer. Whether she was walking the red carpet in a giant black skirt and long braided hair, giving everyone chills while performing on stage, or seriously inspiring us with her makeup looks, Lady Gaga never fails to impress.