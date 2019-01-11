When it comes to making the perfect teen rom-com, sometimes it pays to go method. While filming To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo wrote their own relationship contract, just like Lara Jean and Peter did, in order to build a relationship just like the one their characters had onscreen. And, as Condor confessed to Jimmy Fallon, in order to keep from falling for each other.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Condor confessed that she "felt something" when she was first getting to know her handsome costar, and so they decided to set boundaries on their relationship in order for the film to succeed. "We had just come back from a hot yoga class, and we went to his apartment and we ordered pizza," Condor explained. "It was right before we shot the movie, we were just trying to get to know each other, and I felt something. So I looked at him and I was like, 'Noah, it's not gonna happen between us.'"

As the actress explained, "I felt that, for the [film] to do well, we had to be best friend professionals, so I was like, 'It's just not gonna happen.' And he said, 'Yeah, it's not gonna happen.'"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

In order to ensure that the pair kept to the very professional boundaries that they were setting, Condor revealed that they drew up a pact of their own. "We kind of did what we did in To All The Boys ... we made a contract and set boundaries, and I'm so happy we did that because the movie turned out great!"

"And now we're doing a sequel, so I have to work with him again," Condor continued, joking that she and Centineo, "still have that spark" that made Lara Jean and Peter's love story so perfect to watch onscreen.

The highly-anticipated To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel was confirmed on Dec. 19, with an adorable video that teased Condor and Centineo's incredible chemistry. In it, the pair video chatted in order to establish a new, holiday-appropriate relationship contract, before Condor teased fans by saying that she gets to share "our little secret" with the audience. Clearly, the couple's adorably flirtatious relationship is already an integral part in making Lara Jean and Peter's story so charming and exciting.

But while the pair's chemistry won't be changing for the sequel, there is one big update that Condor is hoping to see when the To All The Boys sequel arrives on Netflix: a much more confident Lara Jean. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Condor said, "I think she grazed the surface on finding her own personal confidence towards the end of the first movie and I would love nothing more than for her to be a little bit more stand-up."

She continued, "I hope that in the second movie, and I’m going to strive for this, I hope Lara Jean doesn’t really take it or accept it when she’s treated badly. I want her to be like, ‘No, it’s not OK. You can’t talk to me like that.'"

And with a new film — and a new confidence — comes some additional drama for everyone's favorite rom com heroine. Condor teased that the arrival of Lara Jean's Model UN crush, John Ambrose, at the end of To All The Boys will set up a major love triangle for her to navigate in the next installment. "There’s nothing more fun than a love triangle," she joked to ET. "The drama? I live for the drama!"

Hopefully she and Centineo can come up with a few addition clauses in their contract to ensure that the drama remains onscreen — and that their relationship stays as strong as ever.