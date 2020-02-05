There are few things you'd think celebrities could do to surprise people nowadays. But here's one you didn't expect: Lana Condor has a YouTube channel now, and for her first video, she’s showing fans her everyday makeup routine.

Condor already has had her hands full with the Netflix-famed To All The Boys franchise. Now, the actor is getting more personal with her fans by starting her own YouTube channel. According to her first post that was uploaded Feb. 5, Condor expressed that YouTube has always been a dream of hers so she could be closer to her audience. She also hints that the videos she plans on posting will consist of backstage footage, her life, and of course, makeup tutorials.

Though she doesn’t reveal any of the products she uses specifically, Condor takes viewers through a step-by-step guide on how she achieves her version of an everyday look. In the video, Condor opts out of foundation (unless she’s working) and uses CC Cream as her go-to “because it’s like having lotion on your face.” She also love that it includes SPF. Condor goes on to explain her love for peachy eyeshadows to match her skin tone. The new beauty vlogger also discusses tips for how she applies eyeshadow on her smaller eyelids.

“Here’s the tea. My eyelids are very small and I love that about myself,” she says in the video. “If you have eyelids like mine, sometimes it’s hard to have eyeshadow show because I have small lids. You want to use small and windshield wiper motions and build the crease.”

Lana Condor on YouTube

Condor spills some of her other beauty secrets, including using a dry spoolie to brush out her eyelash extensions, how she loves a baby wing in her eyeliner, and how she lets her concealer dry down right before blending it out with a makeup sponge. She also loves to rehydrate her makeup using a setting spray.

Although it was her first tutorial, it's clear that Condor has all the makings of a beauty YouTuber. Her quirkiness, comedic zooming in of the camera, and skepticism of whether or not she’s applying makeup correctly has already garnered over 17,000 subscribers. And after watching her tutorial, you'll definitely want to join in.