Fans who've been dreaming of an *NSYNC reunion are in luck: Lance Bass is developing an *NSYNC movie, as reported by Variety on Feb. 28. The band hasn't made new music since 2002, but it looks like they're ready to tell their story on screen.

This isn't just a docuseries about the band's history, though. Variety describes the upcoming movie as a "road trip comedy," but the most surprising part is that it's inspired by a real-life story. The movie takes its plot from the travails of Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, two women from Utah who won a Winnebago on The Price Is Right and used it to follow *NSYNC on tour.

In a new interview with Variety, Lance Bass explained that the movie will be based on the experience of the two women, who were 21 and 22 years old at the time. They went into the game show hoping that one of them would be called down — and that they'd make it far enough on the series to win the RV. Against all odds, Sandberg managed to do so, and the rest is history.

Aside from the good old-fashioned road trip fun and the sheer ridiculous of the whole situation, there's another major reason fans will be excited about the new film. Bass told Variety that music will play heavily into the movie — how could it not? And if all goes well, there's apparently been talk of making the film into a Broadway musical at some point, too.

As Variety points out, this isn't the first time Sandberg and Byington's story has been told on screen. The ladies appeared in a special about their journey following the band, titled *NSYNC: The Road to Celebrity. But it sounds like the new movie will be a fictionalized version of the events, complete with plenty of bops.

But while Byington and Sandberg's experience seems to have worked out exactly as they wanted, it wasn't without its setbacks. The women explained to The Washington Post in 2001 that their parents forced them to meet with a financial planner about their Price Is Right winnings. And the expert didn't exactly approve of their decision to follow the boy band, instead encouraging them to sell the Winnebago.

The two of them wouldn't be deterred, though. They dropped out of college, registered the vehicle, and set off to follow the band on tour. And honestly, what millennial wouldn't want the chance to drive around in an RV on *NSYNC's tail?

Sandberg and Byington also told The Washington Post that while the band's shows didn't change much from city to city, they still loved seeing all of the different concerts. "They seldom change anything," told the Post at the time. "We love it, though. It's like listening to your favorite CD over and over."

And thanks to the new movie, fans will have a chance to share in a little bit of that magic, too. It's not as good as actually following the band in real life, but it sounds like the film will be plenty of fun.