How Lindsay Lohan Manifested Freakier Friday & Her Lohanaissance

It took a magic fortune cookie for Anna and Tess to switch bodies in 2003’s Freaky Friday, but Lindsay Lohan managed to spark her career comeback without a supernatural assist. Now starring in Freakier Friday, she and her costar Jamie Lee Curtis spoke to Entertainment Weekly about their long road to the sequel and what it took to make it happen.

Manifesting A Reunion

“It’s manifestation,” Lohan told EW of Freakier Friday, “because I had this thing in my head during COVID, I was like, ‘I want to work with Netflix and do a couple movies, but I want to work with Disney again, too.’”

And that’s exactly what she did. Taking on a lead role for the first time in 15 years, she starred in three Netflix movies in quick succession: 2022’s Falling for Christmas, 2024’s Irish Wish, and 2024’s Our Little Secret. The secret to her so-called Lohanaissance, she said, was believing.

“It came to fruition because I believed it,” Lohan said. “Those things are meant to happen. I love my life, and I’m grateful for these moments I have.”

Of course, Curtis was key to the process, too. She recalled calling Lohan while she was promoting 2022’s Halloween Ends because she kept getting asked about making a Freaky Friday sequel and recognized there was “an appetite” for it.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I was like, ‘Yes, I’m in, let’s do it,’” Lohan said of getting that call. “It’s not very often that you get to work with someone who’s been such a big part of your life on a personal level.”

Making It Happen

Taking action is part of manifesting, and Curtis previously shared that she reached out to the studio about making a sequel after her global Halloween Ends press tour. “When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made,’” she told The New York Times in May 2023 as Freaky Friday turned 20.

At the time, the two stars hadn’t officially signed on for Freakier Friday, but they both made it clear where they stood on the subject. “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lohan told The Times. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

That November, Curtis got fans excited when she posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram. “Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!” she teased as part of her caption.

It took several more months, but in March 2024, Lohan was able to confirm the sequel and that she and Curtis would be returning. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, she said she “didn’t want to say too much” but shared she and Curtis were “both excited.”

Freakier Friday finally hits theaters on Aug. 8.