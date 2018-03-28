Laura Dern's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Character Is Force Sensitive & This Detail Is So Revealing
Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi ahead. Remember when Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo sacrificed her own life to save the rest of the Resistance fighters and you were like, “Well, this character couldn’t possibly be any more incredible”? Well, buckle your RZ-2 seatbelt : Laura Dern recently revealed Vice Admiral Holdo was Force sensitive all along. Not only was she a selfless hero, but the Force also happened to be strong with that selfless hero.
In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy-winning actor said that her Star Wars: The Last Jedi character had a connection to the Force. She told the publication that through conversations with Rian Johnson, producer Ram Bergman, and Kathleen Kennedy about Holdo, she learned that the Resistance leader was more in tune with the energy field that connects all living things than audiences might’ve realized. Dern said,
It looks like General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and her temporary successor shared a rare an invaluable quality: a link to the Force.
Dern continued,
Vice Admiral Holdo's unwavering commitment to protecting the light didn't always go over so well with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and co., but their skepticism did not phase her. She would do whatever it took to keep the Resistance alive.
In a December 2017 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Dern recalled a meeting she had with Johnson long before the movie was made. She told the publication,
And Holdo's devotion to her plan ultimately cost her her own life. When the whole situation involving the Raddus reached an especially dire point, Vice Admiral Holdo quietly volunteered to pilot the ship to certain death so everyone else could be safe. As Princess Leia put it, “She cared more about protecting the light than seeming like a hero." She might've not cared about seeming like one, but Amilyn Holdo sure died die a hero.
Holdo was Force sensitive, and we barely got to see her use it. Ugh, can you even imagine what it would be like to watch Laura "Amy Jellicoe" Dern really flex her Force muscles throughout Episode IX? What a gift that would've been. If Holdo had not died on the Raddus, who knows what would've happened next? ... Oh, right. Everyone in the Resistance probably would've been killed by the Order. Fair point.