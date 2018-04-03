Where Lauren Graham leads, Gilmore Girls fans are sure to follow, and they might be following her to Fox next season. Graham may guest star on 9-1-1 in Season 2, according to TVLine, which means she'd once again appear alongside her boyfriend Peter Krause. Not to mention, her old roommate Connie Britton. But, even if this doesn't happen — neither 9-1-1 creator Ryan Murphy or Graham have confirmed anything — the story of how this idea came together is worth a show of its own.

According to TVLine's Michael Ausiello, who's buddies with Graham, there's been a discussion of her appearing on the show when it returns next season. He revealed this in his latest column, in which a fan asked if there Graham might guest star on the show in the future. "Would you believe me if I told you that there’s talk? Because there is!" he wrote. "Well, there was. Kinda. You see, it was informal dinner-party talk but it was talk nonetheless."

Murphy backed up Ausiello's claims, explaining that Graham's possible role on the show "came up in a funny way" at a dinner the cast had a couple of weeks ago "celebrating the success of the show" at the Chateau Marmont. "Lauren came with Peter. I’ve always loved her work," Murphy said. "And we made a couple of jokes about her coming on as a patient in a very bizarre 9-1-1 call and she laughed about it. She seemed open to the possibility.”

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let's be honest, fans would be very open to that idea as well. Who doesn't want to see Graham in a "very bizarre 9-1-1 call"? Especially since this is a show that has already had its fair share of weird moments like a baby accidentally being flushed down a toilet and a snake nearly choking its owner to death. By the way, all of those over-the-top moments on 9-1-1 are based on real-life calls.

But, even more exciting than whatever odd 911 call Murphy comes up with, is the fact that Graham could appear alongside her real-life beau again. Graham and Krause have been dating since 2010 when they starred on Parenthood together. Krause guest starred on Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life playing a rule-abiding park ranger that didn't allow Lorelai to realize her Wild dreams (the book, not the movie obviously).

Last year, Krause admitted that Graham helped him fulfill a life-long dream of his. “I got to portray a park ranger on Gilmore Girls the reunion films," Krause explained on Harry Connick, Jr's talk show Harry last year. "And when I was a kid, that was one of the things that I wanted to be — I wanted to be a forest ranger or park ranger.” Aren't those two just adorable.

It's also fitting that he appeared on the show, being that Emily Gilmore herself, Kelly Bishop kind of brought Graham and Krause together.

In Graham's memoir Talking As Fast As I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between), she revealed that Bishop encouraged her to date Peter Krause. Being her TV mom meant that Bishop was quick to find something wrong with her boyfriends. It was all out of love, of course. "In a maternal, protective way, she found most of my boyfriends at the time lacking," Graham explained, "and once told me I needed someone who was more my equal, like 'that wonderful actor on Six Feet Under.'" That actor just so happened to be Krause because of course Emily knows best.

As of now, nothing is set in stone for Graham to show up on 9-1-1, but if she is confirmed, expect fans to sound the alarms. And, let's expect Bishop to be tuning in.