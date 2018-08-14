Do you ever sit around and wonder what it would be like to see two of your favorite fictional worlds collide? Well, then get ready to hear an ABBA-solutely amazing idea involving a Mamma Mia and Gilmore Girls crossover that would actually make a surprising amount of sense. The concept was originally sparked by Twitter user @ggrevivalbut, who suggested a great way of merging the two popular franchises together. In fact, the idea has received so much traction on social media that Lauren Graham has responded to the Mamma Mia idea and is totally down for making this happen.

If you think about it, the cliffhanger at the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life provides a perfect set up for a Mamma Mia-esque twist. Rory reveals that she's pregnant, but neglects to say who the father is — even though viewers saw her interact with all three of her exes over the course of the season. That leaves us with a pregnancy involving three potential fathers. Hmmm, why does that sound so familiar? Twitter user @ggrevivalbut was quick to notice the parallels and even went so far as to provide the entire setup of how this crossover event could go down:

"the gilmore girls revival but the main character is the next gilmore girl, rory's daughter, and she's getting married and she doesn't know which of dean, jess and logan is her father so she invites them all to her wedding and they all sing a lot of abba"

Are you writing this down, Netflix?

If that isn't the most brilliant idea ever created then what the heck is? Oy with the poodles already, let's make this happen immediately. Graham wasted no time in voicing her own opinion on the matter, pointing out that this would make Lorelai the equivalent of Cher, who played Meryl Streep's mother in Mamma Mia 2. And like pretty much every other human being on the planet, she was absolutely OK with being linked to Cher in any way.

"Hahahahaha amazing!" Graham tweeted out to her fans. "And in this scenario, I think this makes me...@cher? WHICH I AM VERY INTO." So are we, Ms. Graham. So are we.

The thought of Lorelai showing up to a Stars Hollow party in a white pantsuit while singing "Fernando" to Luke is too great of an opportunity to pass up. As of now, the odds of Netflix green-lighting a second Gilmore Girls revival seem small at best. Cindy Holland, who serves as VP of Original Content at Netflix, told reporters, as per Entertainment Tonight, during this year's Television Critics Association press tour that, "We haven’t discussed it at all." However, they aren't ruling the possibility out entirely. Perhaps this is just the thing to spark their interest.

Coincidentally, the first season of the Gilmore Girls revival included the popular ABBA song "Waterloo" as part of the Stars Hollow: The Musical production, so it almost feels meant to be. So come on, Netflix — take a chance on this idea. Where they lead, fans will follow.