The hip hop community suffered a great loss with the recent passing of rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle. While many people paid their final respects at the rapper's funeral in L.A., Hussle’s partner Lauren London got tattoo of Nipsey Hussle to honor him beyond the ceremony.

Fans and supporters gathered at Hussle’s funeral in downtown Los Angeles on April 11 after the 33-year-old was fatally shot outside his clothing store on March 31. Though a trying time on Hussle’s partner, London made it a point to get a new tattoo in remembrance of the rapper and philanthropist soon after his death. The actor took to Instagram the same day to post a photo of her forearm that was freshly inked with a prominent photo of Hussle’s face. London also had the words “God will rise” added under the portrait of Hussle.

“Real Love Never Dies,” London wrote in the caption. “When you see me, you will always see him. #LoveYouHussle #TMC”

After London share the photo of her new tattoo, the post was received with sympathies and positive messages from fans and friends. With supporters flooding the comments and liking the photo, the post has already amassed over three million likes.

This isn't the only statement London has made in tribute to Hussle. A day after the tragedy, London had shared a post mourning her partner. "I am completely lost," London wrote with a series of photos of them along with their family.

London and Hussle had been in a long-term relationship since 2013. According to the couple's GQ interview, the exact timing for when their union began was murky and even began with a slide in Hussle's DMs.

Hussle leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter named Emani and also shared a two-year-old son named Kross with London.

During the celebration of Hussle's life, which was broadcast online, London spoke at Hussle's eulogy, offering up a private text message (which was also posted in the ceremony's program) that she'd sent to him while he was sleeping.

"You've made me into more of a woman." London said about Hussle. "You've given me the opportunity to really love a man. You've been with me when I've been sick, through all my fears. You have encouraged me and inspired me to reach higher. I've learned so much about myself with you. You've been my turn-up and my church. I wouldn't want to go through this journey with anyone but you."

Nipsey Hussle's memory will continue to live on in the form of his children, music, business, and a really sweet tribute tattoo from his lover.