On Thursday, April 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Lauren London spoke at Nipsey Hussle's memorial service. London and Hussle were together for five years and have a 2-year-old son, Kross, together. At the memorial celebrating the life of Hussle (aka Ermias Asghedom), London read a text message she sent the rapper when he was asleep one morning back in January, reflecting on how much he meant to her. Because, as she said, "I used to love to just watch him sleep, and I wrote him a text while he was sleeping so that when he woke up, he would read it."

Before she began, London told the audience, "Never was I prepared for anything like this, so bear with me, y'all." Then, she recounted the text:

"Ermias, I want you to know that I feel real joy in my heart when I am around you. I feel safe around you. Protected, like a shield over me when you're around. I'm totally myself when I'm with you, which is probably annoying, because I don't wear my cool mask anymore. You've made me into more of a woman, you've given me the opportunity to really love a man, you've been with me while I've been sick. Through all my fears, you have encouraged and inspired me to reach higher."

London continued, "I've learned so much about myself with you. You've been my turn up and my church. I wouldn't want to go through this journey with anyone but you. I look up to you in a lot of ways and I strive to educate myself more, like you have."

Her text concluded:

"And when we are at odds, I feel defeated and sad, knowing that we are so much better than that. I just want you to know that you've been the greatest boyfriend to me. You aren't perfect, but I would never ask you to be. You and I work, we fit, and you're the coolest guy in the world to me still. I love you so much unconditionally. My truth is this, I'm never gonna give up on you. My love and my devotion is to you."

As shared on Twitter by Britni Danielle, founder of The Write Pitch, the program for Hussle's memorial service (seen below) had photos of the rapper, London, Kross, and Hussle's daughter Emani, from a previous relationship. The same text message that London read aloud was also included on one of the pages.

In her speech, London said of Hussle, "His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light." After sharing anecdotes about him listening to audiobooks, playing music for the kids, and lighting sage around the house, she concluded her time on the stage with a message directly to the "love of [her] life":

"Grief is the final act of love. My heart hears you. I feel you everywhere. I'm so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth. And until we meet again, the marathon continues."

On March 31, the Los Angeles Times reported that Hussle died after being shot multiple times outside of his The Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles. He was only 33. There were also two other individuals injured in the shooting. After arriving at the hospital, the rapper was pronounced dead.

Then on April 3, Eric Holder, Hussle's suspected murderer, was arrested by police. After obtaining a release from the Los Angeles County's District Attorney's Office on April 4, People reported that Holder had been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. People also reported on April 4 that Holder pleaded not guilty in court.

It's understandably been an extremely tough time for Hussle's loved ones, including London. Prior to his memorial service and after his untimely death, London shared photos of the couple together on Instagram on April 2. Next to the pictures, London wrote an emotional caption that read,

"I am completely lost I’ve lost my best friend My sanctuary My protector My soul....I’m lost without you We are lost without you babe I have no words."

She also spoke with the Los Angeles Times in an interview that was published on April 5. London said about Hussle,

"He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times. He was a truth seeker and truth speaker. I’m going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest. He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first."

Hussle left quite an impact behind, and he will always be remembered by those who loved him most. It's clear that he'll forever have a special place in London's heart and she'll do whatever it takes to ensure his memory is kept alive.