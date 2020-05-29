News that Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray have just got engaged after four years together will not doubt be music to Mixers ears. And TBH, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray's relationship timeline speaks for itself, with peak levels of adorable. Let's take a look...

May 2016 — The Couple Meet

Leigh-Anne and Andre are said to have met while both of separate holidays with friends in Marbella.

January 2017 — Instagram Official

A milestone in any modern relationship, Leigh-Anne went Insta offish with her man by posting a photo of them together laughing, accompanied by the caption: "Gonna miss this one" Cute!

The next month, on Feb. 26, she then shares an adorable snap of the couple in bed together, alongside the words: "So he hates cheesy captions.. but i'm a cheeseball.. and so is he low-key but I f***ing love this boy.. my actual [world] miss him too much"

June 2017 — The First Holiday

While the couple understandably both have busy schedules, they found the time to take a special trip away together in the summer of 2017. Leigh-Anne marked the occasion with another Instagram post of the pair on the beach, writing: "Paradise with my paradise."

February 2018 - First Major Red Carpet Appearance

While the world knew they were dating, the couple waited until 2018 to make their major red carpet debut together. Leigh-Anne brought Andre to the BRITs in 2018, where they posed up a storm together.

December 2018 — Moving In Together

The couple marked another major relationship milestone at the end of 2018, after two and a half years of dating. Leigh-Anne shared a photo of the two of them in what looks like an incredible house, writing: "Sometimes I wish I could put it into words.. but I just can’t... I couldn’t love you anymore if I tried. First Christmas in our new home together.. Merry Christmas everyone from our family to yours."

January 2019 — Andre's Music Video Debut

Perhaps part of any musical couple's relationship evolution, Andre appeared in the music video for Little Mix's Think About Us. Leigh-Anne shares some behind-the-scenes footage, writing: "Kinda forced @andregray_ to be cringe with me in the new video #ThinkAboutUs"

May 2019 — The Third Anniversary

How time flies! The couple celebrated three years together, with Leigh-Anne, once again, marking the occasion with a cute Instagram post. She said: "It doesn’t make any sense unless I’m doing it with you... My right arm, my escape from the world and my soul mate. Where the hell has 3 years gone? All I know is I’m ready for the rest of my life with you. Happy Anniversary you beautiful soul."

May 2020 — Engaged

After four years together, the couple got engaged when Andre got down on one knee and popped the question in their back garden during lockdown. Leigh-Anne shared a series of snaps of the moment, with the caption: "Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more @andregray_ I love you so much My world is literally complete"

Next stop, the wedding!