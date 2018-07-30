Every few weeks, the sun enters a different sign. Everyone is affected by the this, no matter what your own sign is, and some can be a little more extra than others. Right now, we are officially in the midst of Leo season, which will carry us through the end of the summer. Leos are symbolized by lions for a reason: they are bold, unapologetic, proud, and strong. Leos are the life of the party, the one who is always having fun, and the person who gives off all the confidence vibes (maybe sometimes a little too much of them). How does that affect your life? Leo season comes with spiritual meanings that could make you act a little different than you normally would.

Leo season is a time to embrace your inner child, and by that we mean it's a time to enjoy yourselves. Leos like to have a good time, and it shows in everything they do. It's basically the perfect vibe to end the summer with. You'll feel joyful and hopeful, and you'll want to push your responsibilities aside — and maybe you should.

Leos are also known for acting like divas a lot of the time. A Leo has a flair for the dramatic, and they aren't afraid to show it. Channel that energy to feel amazing about yourself, but keep it in check as well - Leos can easy get a little too confident sometimes.

The below spiritual meanings behind Leo season can give you even more insight into what you can expect in the coming weeks. Good luck!

1 There's Extra Passion All Around Giphy Leo is a fire sign, and is one of the most passionate signs in the zodiac. Numerology Sign says, "When we are under the influence of a fire sign, life seems to move more quickly. We generally are looking to have more fun, express ourselves more freely, and get more attention for our actions and behaviors." You're going to feel passionate about everything from small tasks to important moments, which can be kind of nice.

2 Confidence Plays A Big Role Giphy Leos are known for being confident and sure of themselves. They are bold and almost never shy, and they aren't afraid to show their talents to the world. During Leo season, you'll feel a similar way, even if you usually don't. The confidence is infectious! Leo season is the time for everyone to show off their best talents and the best side of themselves. As Astrostyle points out, "Leo energy can cause us to upstage others at times, forgetting that each and every person is a valuable member to a team. Use Leo’s flair for powerful leadership but make sure everyone has their place on the playbill."

3 There's A Feeling Of Positivity Giphy The sign of Leo is ruled by the Sun, which explains a lot. The Sun gives a bright energy that makes Leos positive, outgoing, and joyful. During Leo season, there's a feeling of childlike happiness in the air that is hard to ignore. It's everywhere, and it's one of the things that's going to help you fully enjoy yourself no matter what.

4 Creativity Is Encouraged Giphy A Leo is symbolized by a lion, which is appropriate since Leos are bold and strong. They are also creative, though. Leo season is all about embracing who you are, showing it off, and being totally yourself. Astrostyle says, "Leo energy encourages us to add our signature stamp to all that we do. Leo season is a time of pageantry, a cosmic coming-out of sorts."

5 Self-Expression Is Everything Giphy Creativity will be in the air during Leo season, and that goes hand in hand with the fact that self-expression is encouraged. Leos aren't afraid to express themselves because they have so much confidence. During Leo season, you'll find yourself feeling the same way. Numerology Sign says, "This is a great time to market yourself, skills, and abilities. Everyone has unique gifts to share to the world. The Leo energy wants you to express yourself freely. During this time make sure to share with the world with what you are up to."

6 Things Are Going To Be A Bit Dramatic Giphy As you can probably imagine, Leos can be a bit dramatic. While the energy surrounding Leo season is typically happy and positive, things can also get very dramatic... sometimes too dramatic. Elle says, "During this signal-scrambling three-week cycle, finding the line between 'just enough' and 'extra' will be challenging." You'll want to get in touch with your dramatic, diva side, but just remember that there can be too much of a good thing.

7 Love Will Be In The Air Giphy As The Fader says, "Leos love love - to give love, to be loved, to be in the presence of other people’s love. This season, you may find yourself dreaming about a whirlwind romance, treating your partner especially well, or even feeling a quiet surge of self love!" There will be love all around you, and it could mean some pretty exciting things.