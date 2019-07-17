Leonardo DiCaprio has addressed a very serious issue: no, not the dangers of climate change, but the debate on whether Jack could've fit on the door with Rose at the end of Titanic rather than dying in the freezing cold ocean. It's what some call the biggest controversy ever seen in film, and over 20 years later, Jack himself was finally asked about it. And Leonardo DiCaprio's response to the Titanic door debate might not satisfy fans who have been waiting for him to weigh in.

During a new interview with MTV News, alongside his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, DiCaprio was finally asked if he thought Jack could've fit on the door. Before he could even say a word, Robbie cut in, filled with nostalgia. "Oh my gosh, I thought it. I remember bawling my eyes out when I was a [little] girl," Robbie said. DiCaprio's first response? "I have no comment."

Pitt, however, did have a comment. "That is funny. Well, I'm going to go back and look now, shoot," he said, before turning to his co-star and trying to coerce a definitive answer out of him. "Could you have squeezed there? You could've, couldn't you?" They all started laughing, with Robbie agreeing that it is "the biggest controversy, I think, in modern cinema." But DiCaprio stood firm, crossing his arms and refusing to give an answer on the urgent matter. "Did you mention it at the time? Were you like, 'Should we make the door smaller so I...," Robbie pressed, but he wouldn't budge. "Like, I said, I have no comment."

Even though DiCaprio is seemingly determined to stay silent on the issue, both his onscreen love interest Kate Winslet and Titanic director James Cameron have weighed in, and they seem to have different views on the matter. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Winslet admitted that she thought there was room for both Rose and Jack on that now-iconic piece of debris.

"I lie. I fully lie. I hold my hand up, I let him go," Winslet told Colbert of her famous line, "I'll never let you go." But she won't let Rose take all of the blame for his death. "He just should have tried harder to get on that door, because I think we would have [fit]."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

Cameron, however, has remained adamant that whether Jack would've fit on the door or not, he had to die to make Titanic the classic film that people still talk about today. "I think it’s all kind of silly, really, that we’re having this discussion 20 years later," Cameron said to Vanity Fair in 2017 about the ending. "But it does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die. Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless. The film is about death and separation; he had to die... It’s called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons."

No matter what side of the argument you're on, Titanic simply wouldn't be the same without Jack's tragic death leaving an impact on us over two decades later.