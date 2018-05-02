When asked Wednesday how he feels about the lies President Trump has told, former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum responded by criticizing...Barack Obama. Although he acknowledged, after much prodding, that the current president "says things that don't comport with the facts" with the truth, Santorum said Trump's lies are less "important" than Obama's.

"President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims in 466 days," CNN's Chris Cuomo said to Santorum, citing a recent analysis of the president's public statements. "How do you justify this data from the Washington Post?"

"All I can say is that on some of the most important things that the last administration was dealing with, [Obama] didn't tell the truth," Santorum countered. "You can keep your doctor, you can keep your insurance, you can keep your — you know, we didn't pay off the Iranians, I mean —"

"Do you believe that President Obama lied more than Donald Trump?," Cuomo asked.

"Every president, unfortunately, doesn't necessarily come forth with the truth," Santorum replied.

When Cuomo repeated the question, Santorum insisted that "the substance of the previous president's lies were much more important than the substance of what the crowd size was at [Trump's] inaugural."

As Cuomo said, the Post analysis from Monday found that Trump has made over 3,000 false or misleading claims since assuming the presidency. Although the Trump's false claims about the size of his inaugural crowd were on that list, they were by no means the most prominent or substantive lies from the president that the Post tallied.

For instance, the Post counted no fewer than 34 occasions in which Trump falsely claimed that a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border is already being built; in reality, Congress has rejected Trump's request for those funds, and construction of a border wall has not begun. Trump insisted 72 times that the tax cut bill he signed was the biggest in U.S. history, according to the Post, when in fact it was the eighth biggest. On 18 occasions, the president falsely stated that wages were going up for the first time in years, when in fact they've steadily been rising since 2014.

When pressed by Cuomo on why he criticized Obama in response to a question about Trump, Santorum insisted that he was "not saying that this president is not subject to hyperbole and exaggeration and other things."

"What other things?," Cuomo replied. "Does he lie? Does this president lie?"

"I, I don't know," Santorum replied, shaking his head. "I mean. The answer is, he certainly says things that don't comport with the facts."

"What does that mean, 'not comport with the facts?,'" a frustrated Cuomo asked.

"I don't like calling people liars," Santorum responded, "but the reality is, this president has a problem."

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Santorum served two terms in the Senate, eventually becoming the third-ranking Republican in the chamber.

