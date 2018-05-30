It's summer, which means lots of us are going to be spending more and more time outside, enjoying the summer sun. Whether you're going on low-key hikes, riding horseback, playing in a casual sports league, or training for a marathon, chances are you're going to get some sore muscles — and for those of you who are interested in soothing products made with cannabidiol (CBD), there's good news. Wellness company Life Elements is launching a new collection that includes a CBD bath bomb that works to relieve sore muscles like your very own personal masseuse.

The collection includes five different products, all containing CBD derived from hemp that is organically grown in Colorado. There are two apply-directly-to-the-skin sticks, including one for ache and pain relief ($20) and one for everyday skin repair ($16), plus "Lip Goo" ($7.50) and sugar scrub ($21).

But what's extremely exciting, of course, is the Bliss Ball bath bomb, which retails at $14 for 50mg of hemp CBD (aka the "Swedish Massage"), $16.50 for 100mg (the "Sports Massage"), and $20 for 200mg (the "Deep Tissue Massage"). Life Elements calls the Bliss Bomb an "effervescent, skin softening and aromatic bath bomb with soothing relief for sore muscles, joints and cramps" that will "envelop your muscles in the anti-inflammatory goodness of CBD" to soothe away your tension and aches.

For folks who aren't experienced with CBD, it's totally understandable to be a little cautious, given the stigma surrounding anything to do with cannabis. First and foremost, it's important to note that CBD, which Life Elements uses in its products, is different from THC, another compound derived from cannabis. THC is what causes the high of smoking marijuana, Healthline reports, and CBD doesn't do the same.

According to Healthline, "[s]tudies on CBD oil and pain management have shown a great deal of promise," despite the fact that "CBD products aren’t approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for any medical condition," and "[t]hey aren’t regulated for purity and dosage like other medications." Researchers think that CBD works on pain because it "interacts with receptors in your brain and immune system," creating "anti-inflammatory and painkilling effects that help with pain management," Healthline reports.

Healthline also mentions that CBD could potentially be an alternative to habit-forming treatments like opioids, but we simply don't know enough about CBD's pain relief effects yet to make a solid judgment. For now, though, there have been studies that "concluded CBD was effective in overall pain management without adverse side effects," Healthline reports.

And as for the Bliss Ball's other half, honey, things are looking, well, buzzworthy. According to WebMD, "many people swarm to honey for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties," and "[h]olistic practitioners consider it one of nature's best all-around remedies." WebMD notes that manuka honey is currently used in products like Medihoney, "which the FDA approved in 2007 for use in treating wounds and skin ulcers."

Dr. Frank Bongiorno, a wound care specialist, told WebMD that honey, when purified with ultraviolet light, "works very well to stimulate healing" because of its acidic pH content. That content makes the honey "soothing and feels good to the wound."

Since the Bliss Ball packs both CBD and honey, it's a double whammy of natural ingredients that have been known to give folks a little relief. And, FYI, the whole collection is cruelty-free, plus the products do not contain any harsh chemicals, preservatives, aluminum, colorants, foaming agents or synthetic fragrance, according to Life Elements.

If you've been looking to try CBD products, treating yourself to a spa day at home via bath bomb may just be the perfect way to kick off summer.