We're barely a minute into November and it's already a doozy. Between the end of daylight saving time, the midterm elections, and impending cosmic chaos, you might be feeling extra bajiggity. Fear not my friendlies, because Life Elements' limited-edition Mercury retrograde CBD bath bomb can soothe your astrological stress and make you feel like a brand-new baby. Mercury turns retrograde Nov. 16, so if you want to be prepared for your blissful bath, this $26 bath bomb might be the ticket for you. Made with 250 mg of CBD, along with the essential oils frankincense, myrrh, palo santo and patchouli, this bath bomb is just what you need to set the tone for Mercury's last backspin of 2018.

"According to stargazers and planet watchers, we mortals are thrown into cosmic chaos three-to-four times per year when Mercury goes into retrograde," Life Elements noted on its website. "This means irritable humans, inflated egos, technology meltdowns, and travel nightmares." Because it's also offish the beginning of bath season, you're going to need some bath bombs anyway, and you deserve to treat yourself to one that does double duty.

I'm a big fan of CBD balms for pain relief, and for me, they do work better than other pain balms and creams. I also take my Sunday Scaries CBD anxiety gummy bears when I'm feeling hella stressed. So, just what is this magical CBD I speak of? If you're not in the know about CBD oil, it won't get you high and it's been known to reduce anxiety and stress. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is derived from the cannabis plant, but it's not psychoactive as it contains zero THC. Because it's grown from the hemp plant, it also means it's legal in all 50 states, according to Live Science, though the DEA has said CBD is illegal on the federal level.

If you're someone who gets super anxious from smoking pot, CBD actually has the exact opposite effect. If you've never tried CBD — balms, creams, and bath bombs are a way to dip a proverbial (and literal) toe into the CBD pool. And because this particular Mercury retrograde is going to be super extra, you're going to need some serious stress relief.

"Mercury retrograde November 2018 is square [in conflict] Neptune which adds confusion and deception to the usual Mercury retrograde problems like communication and technology breakdowns, nervous anxiety, travel delays, and lost items," Astrologer Jamie Partridge explained on Astrology King.

Basically, the upcoming Mercury retro is mad it missed Halloween so it's dressing up as a psychic vampire for three whole weeks. "During the Mercury retrograde period, it feels like Mercury has gone down into the underworld. In this realm, closer to spirit, we become more right-brain orientated," Darkstar Astrology noted on its website.

"It is dark, so other senses are heightened. We will feel extra sensitive here, psychic even. Everything will seem hyper-real … you will notice things you had overlooked before."

These bath bombs are available to order beginning Nov. 12. These CBD beauties are made in small batches and they're cruelty free, which is 100-percent good for your karma — which we'll need plenty of once Mercury goes retrograde.