Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, June 15

The Aquarius moon is riding solo today, reminding you to stay true to yourself and honor your emotions, even if they don’t align with what everyone else might feel. The other planets, however, are busy stirring up a little Sunday drama.

Go-getter Mars and wild-child Uranus square off with each other in the early morning, so beware of curveballs that throw you off course and force you to unexpectedly change your action plan. You’ll need to think innovatively in order to get things done.

Another square between growth-seeking Jupiter and boundary-setting Saturn clashes later in the day, forcing you to find a balance between indulgence and restriction. You may feel like some roadblocks are keeping you from reaching your goals, but it’s nothing a few creative adjustments can’t fix.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re not stuck between a rock and a hard place; you just haven’t let yourself find that soft landing and sit for a moment. Give yourself a break and a solution will follow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might be outgrowing your space, whether that’s literally or metaphorically. It’s time to give yourself more room to spread your wings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Take a risk and explore a new perspective. You might realize that something you felt strongly about yesterday doesn’t ring as true today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You can’t let yourself be defined by your past, but you can’t make it disappear either. Honor your memories today without letting them control your future.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Some days your reputation precedes you, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. If you’re willing to own what’s in your past, it can’t come back around to get you too hard.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s easy to get caught up worrying about your responsibilities, but when’s the last time you made time for self care? Do something to prioritize your wellness today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’ve got big dreams and you don’t have to go at them alone. How can you work your connections to get you further along on your journey today?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s easy to meticulously plan your next steps when you’re not factoring in other people’s choices. Leave room in your agenda for a wildcard or two today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You look at things from a wide-angle lens, but life’s minute details might catch your eye today. Don’t ignore the small things, because little pebbles make big ripples.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Bridging the communication gap isn’t easy today, but if you’re willing to compromise, you can make it happen. Don’t let old baggage keep you from building new connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Unexpected emotional triggers or sudden changes of heart could shape the way you react to people today. Use these sensitive moments as a mirror instead of a sword.