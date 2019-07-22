One Tree Hill cast members are embracing their holiday spirit once again. Nearly a year after joining forces for the Lifetime Christmas movie The Christmas Contract, the 2019 Lifetime holiday movie schedule includes an OTH reunion in A Christmas Wish. Cast members from the classic CW teen series in the film include, Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), Tyler Hilton (Chris Keller), Colin Fickes (Jimmy Edwards), Antwon Tanner (Antwon "Skills" Taylor), and Lee Norris (Marvin "Mouth" McFadden).

Burton originally teased the Christmas collab on her Instagram in May. One photo of herself with Hilton and co-star Megan Park, who is also married to Hilton in real-life, was captioned:

"Guys. I'm suuuuuuper picky about work. I only wanna play with my friends. So a big 'thank ya, kindly' to @lifetimetv for giving me @meganparkithere and @tylerhilton as early Christmas presents this year! We’re making holiday magic in the summer heat, and I could not be more excited about it. Stay tuned for more behind the scenes tomfoolery! #itsawonderfullifetime"

Clearly, Burton takes that sentiment to heart. Last year, Burton brought Christmas cheer to the small screen alongside Tree Hill natives Tanner, Hilton, Robert Buckley (Clayton Evans), and Danneel Ackles (Shannon McBain). Now, fans can unwrap a reunion for the second year in a row!

Lifetime unveiled plans for six of their holiday-centered movies giving credibility to the whole Christmas in July idea. But, don't worry, the network will be releasing a whopping 28 new movies as part of its "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" schedule from October 25 until Christmas day. Although there's no official premiere date for A Christmas Wish yet, Lifetime did announce the movie's official logline. Spoiler alert: it's jam-packed with countless characteristics of our dream Lifetime Christmas movie, including a love triangle, mystical element, and rustic small town. Here's the official description:

"Every December, in the small town of Cedar Falls, a wooden box is placed in the town square as a Christmas tradition for people to write their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box, in order to have the wish granted. After a night out together, Maddie (Park) decides to slip in a wish in the box for her sister Faith (Burton) to experience true love for the first time. Faith and Maddie are surprised the next day when she meets the very handsome and eligible Andrew (de la Fuente). At first, Faith thinks that her Christmas wish has come true. But as Christmas nears, Faith begins to wonder if Andrew is really perfect for her, or if her wish is leading her to her best friend, Wyatt (Hilton)."

No matter what the movie has in store for us come the holiday season, it's always a welcome surprise to get another One Tree Hill reunion. Other stocking stuffers to accompany this killer Christmas present? Lifetime is offering sneak peeks at their other films, which include Melissa Joan Hart in Christmas Reservations and Tia Mowry-Hardrict in A Very Vintage Christmas.

So, prepare yourself for a mini OTH reunion with a binge. Call it a super intensive homework assignment.