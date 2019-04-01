You're going to think this is an April Fool's joke because of how generous this deal is, but it's not. On April 1, Lilly Pulitzer has a BOGO S'well bottle sale. That means on Monday, you can buy one Lilly Pulitzer x S’well bottle and get a second one free. Each bottle retails between $42 for 17 ounces to $54 for the 24 ounce version individually, so this is an unreal deal.

The sale begins online at 8:00 AM ET and runs all day online and in-stores. The promotion ends at 11:59 PM ET, and the only catch to keep in mind is that the free S'well bottle must be of equal or lower value to the purchased bottle.

Lilly Pulitzer's collaboration with S'well has been a massive success since its first collection launch at Starbucks. It was so popular that when the two brands got together to make a second line — which launched on Dec. 2017 — the brightly patterned collection sold out in 15 minutes flat. Now you can nab one bottle for yourself and one for a friend for completely free.

Lilly Pulitzer is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, but this super generous sale isn't made in honor of that landmark milestone. It's a one day, "just for fun" flash sale, so stock up on those cabana-inspired prints while you can. Below are some of the options you can nab. Currently there are six prints you can choose from.

Multi Swell Lets Cha Cha

Multi Swell Lets Cha Cha $54 Lilly Pulitzer This cheerful print will make you want to take off your shoes and dance in the sand. The "Lets Cha Cha" pattern mimics a coral reef, and has bright shades of pink, blue, green, and yellow in it. Not only is this bottle stylish, but it will also keep your beverages insulated all day long. S'well bottles claim to keep liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. Buy At Lilly Pulitzer

Multi Swell First Impression

Multi Swell First Impression $54 Lilly Pulitzer It's hard to make a bad first impression when you're decked out in watercolor-like roses. Add a pop of floral to your outfit with the help of this rose printed water bottle. You will look wonderfully summery, even if you're dressed in all black. Buy At Lilly Pulitzer

Hibiscus Pink Swell Hangin With My Boo

Hibiscus Pink Swell Hangin With My Boo $54 Lilly Pulitzer Everyone loves hangin' with their boo, especially if that boo is a panda bear. Show your love of animals with this pink and black S'well bottle. It's not as colorful as the rest of the Lilly Pulitzer resort prints, so it's the perfect pick for the minimalist out there. Buy At Lilly Pulitzer

Royal Purple Swell 60 Animals

Royal Purple Swell 60 Animals $42 Lilly Pulitzer If you're an animal lover then this bottle is for you. It holds 60 different animals in its blue-on-blue print, making for a playfully jumbled display. You can spend your commute trying to find all 60, spotting everything from zebras to sea turtles. Buy At Lilly Pulitzer

Coastal Blue Swell Whispurr

Coastal Blue Swell Whispurr $42 Lilly Pulitzer Featuring blue, purple, and pink shades, the print takes the shape of water swells and underwater creatures. Buy At Lilly Pulitzer

Multi Multi Swell In The Groves

Multi Multi Swell In The Groves $42 Lilly Pulitzer This playful print features tigers and tropical flowers, making for a fun summertime bottle. Buy At Lilly Pulitzer

This summer you can be chic with your preppy resort wear prints, but also practical with your foolproof S'well engineering. You'll never ever have lukewarm cold brew again.