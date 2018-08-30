Seeing one of the biggest Broadway shows ever in the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be beyond amazing. Well, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's reaction to seeing Hamilton with Harry and Markle, he found the opportunity to be an experience of a lifetime, and also one he never anticipated. On Wednesday in the West End of London, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a showing of Hamilton — and so did Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal. If you didn't know, Miranda created the musical and starred in its original production.

Like most anyone who would enjoy seeing Hamilton with members of the British royal family, Miranda couldn't help but tweet about it, including a specific moment involving Harry. The prince gave a speech on stage after the show, where Harry sang a bar from King George's Hamilton song, "You'll Be Back." You can see him in action below, thanks to Kensington Palace tweeting the video. He briefly sang, "You say..."

In the video, you can see Miranda loved Harry singing. He stomped his foot repeatedly and had the biggest smile on his face. Miranda also tweeted, "King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight."

According to People, Miranda spoke with reporters before the show and said it would be "fun and surreal" to watch his creation with Markle and Harry. He also said,

"You don’t get that every day. You get heads of state, we’ve had some popular folks come see our show, but you don’t often get a direct descendant of one of your main characters."

For those unaware, one of the characters in Hamilton is King George III, who, like Miranda explained on Twitter, was Harry's great-great-great--great-great-great grandfather.

In a video tweeted by @byEmilyAndrews, a royal correspondent for The Sun, on Aug. 29, Miranda explained the origin of his King George idea. He told the audience,

"It's funny, I was on my honeymoon when I thought, 'You know, it would be funny if I had King George in the show.' You know, British invasion, uh, 'British invasion music,' and I wrote the song on my honeymoon. Smash cut to 2018 and I'm sitting next to his sixth great grandson. Ladies and gentleman, the Duke of Sussex."

Yes, the conversation took place in front of Harry, who laughed right along with Miranda and everyone else.

The entire evening was a huge success and one Miranda was proud to be part of. He tweeted, "This company continues to knock me out and make me proud with every performance."

This particular show was part of a special gala event benefitting Harry's Sentebale charity, which helps children living in Lesotho and Botswana who are impacted by HIV. The proceeds from the West End's Hamilton production went toward Sentebale.

"You have together raised a huge amount of money to change the lives of thousands of children in Botswana ... and through that work, we will be able to stop the generational handover and stigma around HIV," Harry told those in attendance during his speech. "Thank you so much for being here this evening."

It's probably safe to say Harry, Markle, and Miranda will never forget the time they all saw Hamilton together.