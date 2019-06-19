The party in Mykonos may be over. Lindsay Lohan's response to rumors about her TV show and beach club added some much-needed clarity to the situation — though many questions still remain. Following a June 18 Page Six report that her MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, wouldn't be returning for a second season in the wake of her Mykonos, Greece nightclub closing, Lohan issued the following statement to Entertainment Tonight:

"The show was moving in a new direction. Perhaps not enough drama in my life for reality TV formula (as that's not where I am in my life). And, as for the club, we are simply moving the focus to a brand-new and exciting location in Athens and so a new location and partnership to be announced in [Mykonos]. It's all positive."

Bustle reached out to MTV for comment on the future of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, but did not hear back. A source close to the Vanderpump Rules-style show did confirm to Bustle, however, that the series is currently being reworked.

Page Six claimed (via someone they cited as a production insider) that MTV's ideas for a Season 2 revamp included focusing on Lindsay, her mother, Dina, and younger sister Ali. But, as the source stated, "That wasn't going to happen."

Echoing Lohan's comments to ET, namely that the show — which aired 12 episodes earlier this year — didn't have "enough drama," Page Six's source further explained: “They wanted ‘breakdowns.’ That’s not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore. Their personal business doesn’t need to be aired on television; it’s already in the papers anyway.”

Given that Lohan confirmed her Mykonos club, which first opened in May 2018, had, indeed, closed, the series would've had to have been reworked anyway. (The actor currently also operates two other venues in Greece: Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House in Rhodes.) Whether or not she'll sign off on an alternate idea, however, remains to be seen.

Before Lohan's confirmation, the Page Six report also included comments from social media users and unnamed Greek vacationers stating that, upon attempting to visit the venue, they found the club quite literally deserted. As far back as November, a U.S. tourist named Catherine McCarthy told Vanity Fair that, despite having made lunch reservations through the website, when she and her friends arrived at the beach club, there was "a literal tumbleweed blowing through the place."

“The D.J. booth was coming apart — there were dark stains on the floorboards around it, which made it look like a sacrificial altar,” McCarthy added to VF. “There was one tiny tabby kitten running around it.”

Mykonos-based concierge Alex Giannisopoulos told People, however, that "there weren't any issues with the club." As he explained to the magazine, “It was a fun place but Lindsay just decided to cash in. It was just purchased by Blue Marlin Ibiza group for $8 million. She bought it for $1 million only two years ago, so it was a smart play.”

After Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premiered to just over half a million viewers in January, per E! News, ratings only dipped slightly to 400,000 day-of viewers, by the March finale.

"When I made that beach and I designed it, it was more for me having people come and have fun, but not showing myself being there, that's the beauty of it," Lohan told E! in January. "Now I really messed that one up, but in a good way. Everything will be great and we'll do hopefully another season."

For now, fans will have to wait and see if a reworked version of that second season ever comes to fruition.