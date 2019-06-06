Ever since the beginning of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, fans have been wondering if OG housewife Lisa Vanderpump would even show up to the reunion, considering how she stopped filming with most of her castmates mid-way through the season, following the Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy scandal that rocked the nation. Now, fans finally have their answer: Lisa Vanderpump skipped the RHOBH Season 9 reunion, as confirmed by Bravo host and executive producer Andy Cohen via a livestream on Instagram.

The Season 9 reunion taped on Wednesday, June 5, with current Housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and newcomer Denise Richards all in attendance. During their lunch break, Cohen took to Instagram to promote his upcoming shows with friend Anderson Cooper, who later joined in on the livestream, where he announced the news everyone had been waiting to hear.

"The reunion is going great. It's major. Lisa Vanderpump's not here," Cohen revealed, as reported by E!, and his friend looked shocked. ”Has she not been there at all for this reunion?" Cooper asked, and Cohen simply made a weird face in response. Even though she may not be there in person, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her make an appearance in some other way, given Cohen’s mysterious reaction.

Vanderpump’s absence isn’t all that surprising given that she recently revealed in a June 4 interview that she would likely not show up to the reunion. "The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who've been harassing me for 10 months now," Lisa told DailyMailTV. "So in all probability, no." And while not completely confirmed yet, she also alluded that she would not return for next season. "I think they've made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she explained. "So ... no."

However, Bravo is not yet commenting on Vanderpump's future on the show, leaving some hope for fans that her journey on the long-running series will continue. “There is so much great drama and fun still to come this season including the ladies’ trip to France, so before we focus on next season, let’s see where this one takes us," Bravo said in a statement to Bustle, responding to Vanderpump's interview.

Vanderpump's decision to opt out of the reunion is somewhat understandable given everything that she's been through, starting with her brother's tragic suicide and the "Puppygate" scandal she got involved in after co-star Kemsley adopted the now-iconic Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy from her Vanderpump Dogs center. The dog was re-homed after allegedly biting one of Kemsley's children, but she ended up in a shelter, which breached Kemsley's contract with Vanderpump Dogs and caused tension between the two former friends.

Once a story about Puppygate leaked to the press, Vanderpump's castmates accused her of leaking the story. She denied the allegations and took major offense, even kicking her former friend Richards out of her home in a heated moment. But even with her persistent denials, and after passing a lie detector test, her co-stars still wouldn't believe her, resulting in Vanderpump not filming with them and freezing them out.

However, even though Vanderpump was missed at the reunion, another friend stepped in to spice things up at the taping. "There's major things happening...there's trouble afoot in Beverly Hills," Cohen said to Cooper. "You know who is here? Camille.” Yes, OG Housewife and current Friend of the Housewives Camille Grammar attended the reunion. She caused some conflict with almost everyone this season, reminding fans of her villainous Season 1 persona and, quite honestly, putting in more legwork than some full-time Housewives to make the show entertaining.

Lisa Vanderpump may be saying goodbye to RHOBH in the near future, but the Season 9 reunion will at least be a little juicy.