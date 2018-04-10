Over the last couple of years, there has been a push to move away from structured bras with prickly underwires and thick padding to a more natural and comfortable shape. While push-up bras are still being bought at a steady pace, there has also been a boom in bralette demand. From small A-cup boobs to DDD sizes, more and more people want to embrace a more relaxed shape and give their bodies a rest from being cinched, pinched, and strapped in. Which is why Lively's new All-You Bralette is so exciting — it's giving the people what they want.

You have probably noticed a rise in deconstructed bras lately, where lacy, fussy bras are still popular, but comfort is beginning to become king. Everlane just launched an underwear line whose tagline is "no frills, no bows, no bull," and it has a 30,000 person waiting list. Aritzia found tremendous success when they began making their "lifestyle bra tops" out of the same material as their leggings, and the bralette is credited with upending Victoria's Secret, which has always relied on its sexpot reputation and decorative bras to bring in sales. More and more people just want to be comfortable. That's where the All-You Bralette comes in.

As its name suggests, its there to hug your body, and not change it in any way. "Because why shouldn’t your bra be All-You, all the time?" their press release reads. "Celebrate your most confident self in a style made to conform to you — not the other way around."

The bralette features a "U-shaped" scoop neckline, and has adjustable back straps with the standard 3-level hook that allows you to adjust it to your particular shape. It's also made out of 94% Nylon and 6% Spandex, making it soft and comfortable.

The bralettes are broken up into collections: one for straight sizes, and the other for plus sizes.

The straight size collection comes with three different color choices, where you can pick between "Tomato Red," "Jet Black," and "Navy Palm Print." The prices are mid-range, where one bra will cost $35, two will cost $55, and a bundle of three will clock in at $75. The sizes run between XS-L, which can be a little tricky to gauge when things like cup sizes and band width are involved. But don't worry! There is a size guide underneath each product listing to help you figure out which size is best for you.

The All-You Bralette $35 , $https://www.wearlively.com/collections/all-products

The All-You Busty Bralette is the same product but for the bustier customer, who ranges from Size 1 (34D, 32DD, 36D, 34DD, 32DDD) and Size 2 (38D, 36DD, 34DDD, 38DD, 36DDD, 38DDD). After launching the Busty Bralette last year to a 3,000-person wait-list, the brand realized there was a high demand for comfortable bras from women with bigger busts, and so Lively has made it a priority to include them in this new launch.

If you're wondering if a bralette could give adequate support to a bigger cup size, let's just say their wait-list was that long for a good reason. The brand has created a bralette that actually works for heavier chests. Take a quick spin through reviews online, and you'll see nothing but surprised praise for the collection, where people claimed it brought them both comfort and support. One Reddit reviewer who was a 34H had nothing but compliments for the soft bra, writing, "This looks small out of the package! I thought there was no way that it would remotely fit. I have similar 'triangle' looking bralettes that my breast tissue spills out of on either side and my whole breast falls out of if I so much as move. The Busty bralette is so supportive. The cups might be a little small for me, but that doesn’t affect the support at all. I feel like I could do jumping jacks!"

Of course there are still sizes that are excluded from this D-DDD range (as our 34H reviewer mentioned, it was a bit too small on her,) but it's good to see that the brand has listened to their customer's needs and has opened the space for plus sizes.

The All-You Busty Bralette $35 , $https://www.wearlively.com/collections/all-products/products/the-all-you-busty-bralette-print-navy-palm-print?variant=2358048653324

Having said that, it is a little disappointing to check out the Busty Bralette range but not see any actual busty women pictured. If you look at Lively's fit guide there are plenty of women featured who are curvier and represent the D-DDD community, and when their Busty Bralette line came out the campaign photos showed a range of heavier chested women, but when you go into their D-DDD shopping category, it's all straight-sized models. As more and more brands are listening to their customers' demands to be represented in the images used, it would be great to see Lively follow suit.

While there's always room for improvement, this new All-You Bralette range looks like it's going to keep changing the bra-wearing game and move us closer to a barely-there, comfortable-all-day bra experience.