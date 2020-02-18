Billie Eilish has been quite a red carpet staple as of late, continuing her awards season streak at the BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday evening. After wearing head-to-toe Gucci and then Chanel to the Golden Globes and Oscars, respectively, the 18-year-old singer chose a similarly-branded look from Burberry for her latest awards show appearance.

For the 2020 Brit Awards, the Vogue cover girl hit the red carpet in an oversized velvet sweatsuit with linked detailing, topped with a similarly-trimmed trench coat (lined with the brand’s iconic plaid). Matching plaid nails completed her standout look and on her feet were a pair of chunky sole tan sneakers.

While she didn't have much jewelry or accessories to speak of, the hardware that covered much of her ready-to-wear pieces served as the perfect metallic stand-in, with gold circle detailing that resembled chain link necklaces or oversize hoop earrings.

Logo-mania has been a huge retro trend for the past few seasons and Eilish is truly leaning in, making a case for the head-to-toe revival of the '90s-era branded look. And, for someone who was born after the trend's first trip around the sun, she's certainly making up for lost time this awards season. With Chanel, Gucci, and now Burberry under her belt, we can only guess that a head-to-toe Dior moment is in the startlet's near future.