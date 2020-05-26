With the COVID-19 pandemic has emerged a new Summer trend: the trikini. What’s that, you ask? Well, it’s a bikini and a matching face mask — and it's one of the newest and most memorable looks of summer 2020. If you're lucky enough to have a pool where you're quarantined, or you're planning to sunbathe in your backyard or on your roof, a bikini and matching face mask is the perfect combination, right?

Lizzo certainly agrees, as the singer posted a poolside carousel to Instagram over Memorial Day Weekend, writing “Welcome to summer 2020.” In the two images, she is wearing a $180 swimsuit set including a pink palm-print bikini, a matching face mask, and gloves made of the same material, all from Thick by Robyn.

In response to Lizzo's trikini moment, one commenter wrote, “Yes! Make masks and gloves hot so people actually wear them!” And yet another shared, “You are my favorite role model” with three heart emojis.

As tons of designers have been creating masks with fabric featuring their iconic prints, the trikini is only one of many innovative pieces to come. Unsurprisingly, Lizzo leads the way.

Shop Lizzo's $180 trikini set below for a safe, poolside session this summer.