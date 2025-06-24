If there’s one thing Kim Kardashian’s fashion isn’t, it’s boring — not with her own looks, and certainly not with SKIMS. When the shapewear entrepreneur isn’t launching controversial faux-pierced nipple bras or padded hip shorts for extra, exaggerated curves, she’s partnering up with major designers for exclusive drops. And her latest collab, which she teased earlier today, is bound to whet the appetites of maximalist fans: a swim capsule collection in partnership with Roberto Cavalli.

Launching on June 27, the limited-edition drop channels Euro Summer by infusing the Italian label’s maximalist prints into swimwear, chiffon cover-ups, and accessories. Though SKIMS typically errs on the more understated side of the style spectrum, it tapped three of Cavalli’s archival prints for the collection: the Fagianella, Light Zebra, and the Tiger Face, which Kardashian modeled herself in the campaign. Of course.

Kim’s Animal Print Monokini

Kardashian was practically unrecognizable in the materials photographed by Nadia Lee Cohen. In one layout, the SKIMS mogul wore a one-piece swimsuit with a massive tiger face print. (As a fan of animal prints, a full feline’s face tacked onto her body seemed like a logical next step.) It featured a cleavage-baring scoop neckline and high-cut bottoms, à la ’80s superstars. The rest of her styling was also retro. Peep her red headband and curly blonde bob — a wig, presumably.

Nadia Lee Cohen/SKIMS

More Photos, Right This Way

The reality TV star posed in several other nostalgic layouts. In one, she wore the classic SKIMS halter bikini set in Cavalli’s zebra print with aqua peep-toe heels and gold hoop earrings.

Nadia Lee Cohen/SKIMS

In another, she wore a bandeau bra as a top (one of her fave styling hacks) in a minty floral pattern. She paired the look with matching capri pants, which she pulled down low on her hips for a bikini-peeking, whale-tail-situation.

Nadia Lee Cohen/SKIMS

Later on, she changed into the SKIMS’ favorite underwired maxi dress, a fitted, plunging knockout covered in a similar floral motif.

Nadia Lee Cohen/SKIMS

A Kris Jenner Cameo

She wasn’t the only famous member of her clan who starred in the campaign. Her mom, Kris Jenner, also joined. Though Jenner was mostly in the background, one layout in particular put the matriarch front and center. In it, she wore zebra print innerwear, which she topped with a matching chiffon caftan and headscarf.

Nadia Lee Cohen/SKIMS

The collection is available to shop on June 27, at both SKIMS and Roberto Cavalli stores and sites, as well as top luxury retailers and Printemps New York.