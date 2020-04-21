LOLsolation With Bustle UK

In a call for increased cross-discipline research during COVID-19, psychologists and psychiatrists have said the impact of the pandemic on the population’s mental health will be “profound”. Increased anxiety, heightened feelings of worry and panic are just a few of the effects being reported by individuals. With lockdown continuing until at least May 8, it’s likely that strain on our mental wellbeing will continue, too.

As a remedy, experts worldwide are encouraging people to stay connected with friends and family. Making use of the allotted one hour outside to stay active is also a recommended way of improving mental health. As is limiting your news and social media consumption, except where absolutely necessary to stay informed.

But as we’re presented with new challenges daily, it’s natural to feel as though the only thing you really need is a break.

Introducing #LOLsolation, a Bustle UK initiative to bring people the funny content we all deserve right now. When taking a mental break is harder than ever – globally, 2 in 3 people have admitted to consuming more news media during the pandemic, and in the UK alone, 50% of us are staying more up to date with the headlines than before – we want to make the laughs as easy to come by as possible.

While #LOLsolation can’t solve the problems faced by a critically underfunded NHS, or provide much-needed PPE to healthcare workers across the country, it can hope to encourage Internet browsers everywhere to pause for a moment in their day and do one thing: laugh.

On Instagram and bustle.com throughout lockdown, we’ll be sharing bespoke work by comedians and actors for your entertainment. Think skits about isolation shopping, jokes on the art of Zoom calls, LOLs related to dating during lockdown and beyond.

This month, we’re graced by the comedy stylings of Paul Cooper (This Country), Eleanor Conway, and more.

Paul Cooper

Better known as the imitable Martin Mucklowe in BBC Three’s This Country, Paul has given us the delight of knowing what Kerry’s dad would be up to during isolation:

Follow Paul @paul57cooper

Ed Jones

One third of Cry Babies Comedy Ed Jones tackles cooking during coronavirus, an activity that’s had us all getting creative with that tin of veg from 2013:

Follow Ed @edjonesuk

Holly Burn

Comedian Holly Burn is joined by David Mills for a pre-pandemic parable – remember restaurants? No, us neither:

Follow Holly @hollyburncomedy

Eleanor Conway

After cancelling her stand up tour due to coronavirus, Eleanor is now sitting in her pants for the foreseeable (and making funnies on the reality of dating during a pandemic):

Follow Eleanor @eleanorconway

Noah Husbands

Noah (AKA Henry Perryment) knows the importance of staying connected during isolation – here he shares how #ClapForCarers gave him some much needed ~human interaction~ during quarantine:

Follow Noah @noahhusbands_yoga

Jane Postlethwaite

If you haven’t found unexpected sofa snacks, are you really on lockdown? Comedian and podcast host Jane Postlethwaite certainly knows the feeling:

Follow Jane @_jpostlethwaite

Ed Kear

Are you anti-baccing your food? Aren’t you anti-baccing your food? The struggle is real. Actor, writer, and director Ed Kear illustrates *the* quarantine confusion:

Follow Ed @edkear

If you or someone you know are interested in taking part in #LOLsolation, please email charlie.mock@bustle.com for more information!