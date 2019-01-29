When it comes to drugstore products, there are a few that most makeup junkies know. One of them is L'Oreal's Infallible line. From their Pro-Glow to their Pro-Matte versions, it's a well known drugstore staple. Now, L'Oreal Fresh Wear Foundation is here adding to the Infallible line, and some of your favorite YouTube gurus are testing out the brand's new formula resulting in quite a few positive reviews.

Lately, the drugstore appears to be the place to shop when it comes to makeup. With a multitude of major launches and the help of YouTube gurus and social media, drugstore brands are becoming known for their quality products that can sometimes replace high-end items.

Most recently, e.l.f Cosmetics launched their new Camo Concealer, a product that promises up to a 16 hour wear, a full coverage finish, and and formula that'll cover up everything from dark circles to blemishes. e.l.f is known for their ultra-affordable price tags, and that's no different with Camo. It retails for just $5, but the bigger news is that this drugstore find is supposedly a dupe for Tarte's famous Shape Tape concealer according to Reddit.

The new concealer isn't alone. There are tons of drugstore products that work just as well as high-end items. L'Oreal's Lash Paradise mascara is often cited as a Too Faced Better Than Sex dupe, and gurus like NikkieTutorials swear by Maybelline's loose Fit Me Finishing Powder.

Now, L'Oreal Fresh Wear is here, and it's taking over YouTube. The long lasting foundation claims to wear for up to 24 hours (but please don't wear foundation for that long), have a breathable but medium to full coverage, features "three oil absorbers [that] resist sweat, water, and transfer," and has a natural finish. The best news? It's just $15.

If you want proof that this foundation could just be the next big thing in drugstore beauty, these 5 gurus are here to let you know everything you need to about the new foundation from L'Oreal.

1. Saaammage

saaammage on YouTube

Beauty guru Saaammage tested the foundation for ten hours and ran through the results after her wear test. The verdict? The foundation lives up to its claims. She does, however, go in depth into a few issues she had, so if you're looking for a thorough review, hers is it.

2. Andrea Renee

Andrea Renee on YouTube

Like Saaammage's review, Andrea Renee takes the L'Oreal Fresh Wear Foundation through a wear test. Her verdict? She's into it. At the end of the video, Renee walks viewers through every claim and discusses how the products measures up.

3. Casey Holmes

Casey Holmes on YouTube

Casey Holmes does a first impression on the Fresh Wear Foundation, and if you've tried Makeup Revolution's latest foundation, she compares the two products. The result? She appreciates how the drugstore is coming around to fuller coverage options that are still lightweight.

4. Tati Westbrook

Tati on YouTube

In Tati Westbrook's own words, she's "blown away" by the new L'Oreal foundation. In fact, she goes so far as to say that she can't wait to wear it again, and she predicts that it'll be one of her favorite products of the year.

5. Taisha Alicea

Taisha on YouTube

In Taisha's video, she tests the foundation using both a brush and beauty sponge to decide which offers the best coverage. Her review centers on how long lasting the foundation is and what the coverage is like. Just as other gurus have said, the product lives up to the hype.

If you've been convinced that this $15 drugstore foundation may be your new holy grail, you can find it in 30 shades at the L'Oreal website, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Wal-Mart. It seems as though the time of underestimating drugstore finds, may officially be gone.