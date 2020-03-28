During this period of isolation and quarantine, one of your (less important) concerns may be how you're going to keep your hair coloured and fresh in the long term. Luckily, this is a great time to try out a new look from home, or to plan your next one when it's finally safe to reach a salon. Enter: Lotus Biscoff hair, a trend inspired by, that's right, the humble yet beloved Biscoff biscuit.

Confused? Just hang on in there while I explain. If you've never eaten one (in which case we definitely cannot be friends), a Biscoff is a delicious caramelised biscuit which has an incredible crunchy texture and unique flavour. They're often served with coffees at nice cafes, and have become so popular, you can now buy everything from the biscuits themselves to Biscoff kit kats to ice cream in the UK.

But as well as their delish-factor, Biscoff also have something else: a rich, warm colour that works as an excellent inspiration for none other than your hair.

The trend feeds is one that really does suit the majority of us, too, making it "quite universal," says Shannon Gallacher, Senior Colourist at Nicola Clarke at John Frieda Salons. "It suits and flatters most skin colours and complexions."

Marley Xavier, Master Colourist at Josh Wood Colour, agrees: "Caramel can look beautiful on all skin tones. It works well on someone who is looking for a colour that has richness but not brassiness, light but not too light!"

He continues: "It’s a safe yet inviting way of playing with colour, without having to over-process the hair, and it’s a fun, gentle way of adding warmth to hair."

Both colourists agree this is a look best achieved in-salon, particularly as it can involve some expert techniques. "It can be achieved by having highlights and lowlights, depending on the original hair colour," notes Gallacher. "Also, we would always recommend a toner on top of the colour to make it all the same colour/blend."

The good news however is that while we're all stuck inside for a while, "you can maintain the tone at home," says Xavier. There are actually plenty of amazing at-home hair dyes in gorgeous rich caramel-brown colours with a hint of red.

Take for example Clairol; the brand has some great permanent dyes in gorgeous rich, warm tones. My faves are 6.5G Lightest Golden Brown, 5WR Medium Warm Auburn, and 8WR Golden Auburn.

Never fear, if you'd rather go semi-perm to see how things work out, you have options here too. L'Oreal is definitely your go-to brand, with their Casting Creme Gloss 634 Chestnut Honey Brown and 734 Rich Honey Brown the two standouts. For an extra hit of colour and shine, the Josh Wood Colour Shade Shot Gloss in Chestnut Brunette is a great in-shower addition.

Want more inspo? Here are the ultimate Biscoff hues on the 'gram right now: