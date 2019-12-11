Attention sweatsuit and cozy knit lovers — Lou & Grey’s flash sale is happening right now. While the sale is swift and short, you still have time to shop some of the brand's best-selling items for 30 percent off.

If you’re unfamiliar with Lou & Grey, the brand offers stylish, yet affordable clothing that prioritizes comfort. One of the brand's best-selling sets — their Signaturesoft pieces — are on sale and they are beloved by everyone, including celebrities Saoirse Ronan and Daisy Ridley. The Little Women star was recently spotted wearing a pair of the brand's charcoal sweatpants with a brown fur coat, while Ridley wore a yellow pair with a multicolored puffer fleece jacket to the airport.

Though they are sweats, they are kind of a big deal due to how soft they are. According to Lou & Grey, the sets are described as “the most luxurious cashmere combined with your favorite sweatshirt.” However, cashmere they are not. The sweats are 50% Acrylic, 48% Rayon, and 2% Spandex. The brand offers the Signaturesoft pieces (as well as other apparel) in sizes XXS-XXL.

There is no telling when this kind of deal will come back, so grab your gift list and check it twice.

Here are the best Signaturesoft pieces to snag during the flash sale.

Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatpants

Who says you can't rock neons in the winter? The trend is still going strong with this comfy set that customers online are giving four and five stars. And with the matching sweatshirt, you'll hav a comfy look for under $100.

Signaturesoft Plush Crossover Jumpsuit

There's nothing more snuggly than a jumpsuit, and this one from Lou & Grey offers you comfort in all the right places. It's like an adult swaddle you can wear.

Signaturesoft Plush Crossover Hoodie

Since the brand is described as a destination for comfortwear, a hoodie had to make this list. The Plush Crossover Hoodie is bouncy which makes it stretchy and movable. Plus, the front holds a kangaroo pocket to make this feel all the more cozy.

Signaturesoft Plush Wide Leg Pants

Get these "leggings" while they're still available because they're so chic. The slits on the sides of the already wide-leg pant is a nice addition to any cold-weather top. Plus, they come in Sleek Grey, Forever Navy, Charcoal, and French Burgundy as well.

Signaturesoft Plush Sweatshirt Dress

Sweat dresses are everything if you don't want to do the absolute most. Featuring elastic cuffs and in a crewneck style makes this the epitome of a sweatshirt dress.

Signaturesoft Plush Leggings

These leggings that are described as "soft and cuddly" by customer reviews. Offered in several colors, these leggings are ones you won't want to take off all day.