Euphoria shocked viewers as one of the most controversial shows of the summer, but one scene in particular caused major waves among One Direction fans when the likeness of two of its members was used in a sexually explicit way. Now, one of them is speaking out about how the scene irked him. After initially tweeting his displeasure, Louis Tomlinson explained why Euphoria's Larry scene bothered him so much in a new interview with The Guardian, published on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Now, over two months since the Euphoria scene aired, Tomlinson is once again speaking about the issue. He told The Guardian that he understood the cultural interest in Larry — the couple name given to him and 1D bandmate, Harry Styles, by fans and conspiracy theorists— and why Euphoria would want to tap into it. However, he hesitated to talk about it in-depth because he didn't want to give it more attention. "I know, culturally, it’s interesting, but I’m just a bit tired of it," he said.

When he was asked about Euphoria specifically, he had to take a moment to gather his thoughts. “Again, I get the cultural intention behind that. But I think...," he remarked. "It just felt a little bit … No, I’m not going to lie, I was pissed off. It annoyed me that a big company would get behind it.”

The scene in question was narrated by Zendaya's character, Rue Bennett, who recalls the explicit Larry fan fiction written by another character, Kat. Euphoria re-imagined Styles and Tomlinson as fantastical beings who partake in an explicit sexual act, which caused mixed reactions among fans.

While Styles has still yet to publicly comment on Larry or the Euphoria scene, Tomlinson made it known when the episode aired in July that he had not consented to his likeness being used in the graphic scene. "I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it," he said to a fan who tweeted him about the scene.

This isn't the first time that Tomlinson has spoken out about the Larry shippers in the One Direction fanbase, and how it affected his life and relationships. In a 2017 interview with The Sun, he confessed that the constant rumors caused strain in his friendship with Styles and his relationship with then-girlfriend Eleanor Calder. "It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy," he confessed. "It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That said, speaking with The Guardian, Tomlinson admitted that even though the intensity of his fans can get to be a bit much, it doesn't dampen his connection with them. “So many people have bulls*itted about what they feel about the fans, but they’re like family to me," he said.

Rest assured, Larry supporters: although he may not love the speculation, he still appreciates your fandom.