On Twitter on Wednesday, April 17, One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson tweeted for the first time since his sister's death. He shared a heartfelt post thanking everyone for their love and support over the past month, which has understandably been difficult. On March 13, and as confirmed to Us Weekly at the time by Tomlinson's rep, his sister, Félicité, died at 18 after suffering a heart attack and collapsing in her London apartment.

In addition to Tomlinson expressing gratitude for everyone who has sent him kind words, the 27-year-old musician also revealed he's getting back into the studio to record new music. He tweeted,

"Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x."

It's nice to hear that Tomlinson is able to get back to what he loves, but, of course, it still has to be a very hard time for him. He's suffered a great deal of loss in such a short amount of time. Prior to Félicité's death, Tomlinson's mother, Johannah Deakin, died of Leukemia at the age of 43 in December 2016.

At the time of his mother's death, MailOnline confirmed her sad passing in a statement that appeared to be from the family's rep. It read, "It is with immeasurable sadness that Johannah Deakin's family said goodbye to Johannah in the early hours of Wednesday 7th December 2016." The statement continued, "Earlier this year Johannah was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukaemia [sic] that required immediate and continuous treatment. We respectfully request that the family are given time and space to grieve in private."

On Dec. 10, 2016, Tomlinson took to social media, where he spoke for the first time after his mom's death. He tweeted, "All the support has been incredible! Let's do this together tonight." According to Us Weekly, his tweet was in relation to Tomlinson's first solo performance for his new song at the time, "Just Hold On."

There's no denying Tomlinson has been through quite a lot recently. He's even channeled some of his heartache into his music. Prior to his sister's death, Tomlinson released a heartbreaking single in honor of his mom titled "Two of Us." Part of the lyrics go, "This morning I woke up still dreaming / With memories playing through my head / You'll never know how much I miss you / The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead."

He told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat on March 7 about the song, "['Two of Us'] was something I needed to get off my chest. I used to lean on my mum for a lot of things — anytime I needed advice on something she would be the first call I made."

As for Félicité's death, Claire Cooper, a London Metropolitan Police spokesperson informed USA TODAY in a statement in March that the official cause of death is still being investigated in a post-mortem exam. Now more than ever, Tomlinson needs continued love and support sent his way, so let's do exactly that.