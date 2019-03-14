On Thursday, Mar. 14, The Sun reported that Louis Tomlinson's sister, Félicité, has reportedly died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 18. Félicité reportedly died on Wednesday after collapsing at her apartment in Earls Court, West London. (Bustle has reached out to Tomlinson's reps for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.)

While first responders were reportedly called by someone in the apartment with her, they were reportedly unable to resuscitate her and she was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, per The Sun. The news of her reported passing comes two and a half years after the Dec. 2016 death of Louis and Félicité's mother, Johannah Deakin, who died of Leukemia at the age of 43, per CNN.

Félicité was a social media influencer and model with 1.3 million Instagram followers. Her Instagram page reveals a love for fashion and her family. On Jan. 30, she posted a photo of her new tattoos, which included all six of her siblings birth dates. "All my siblings initials and my Leo constellation done by the amazing @mileslangford at the @the_londonsocial Thank you so much I'm in love," she captioned the image. She shared her final post on Mar. 10. In the photo, she's snapping a selfie. She wrote, "Don't know why I look so shocked." She punctuated the caption with a black heart emoji.

Just one week prior to Félicité's death, Tomlinson released an emotional tribute song for his mother, "Two of Us." In the song, he promises to live his life for him and his mother. In Mar. 7 interview with the BBC, he revealed that helping to look after his six younger siblings has helped him cope with his grief. He also noted that he hoped the song would help his siblings as well. "Me as their big brother — if I can sing those words it'll hopefully help them too," he told the BBC.

In the wake of losing Félicité, Tomlinson has understandably canceled all planned promotions for the song as he grieves his sister. The Sun reported that he was scheduled to give a live performance at England's Comic Relief fundraiser tonight, where he would have performed "Two of Us." A source told the outlet, "Louis is obviously distraught at the loss of his sister. He has cancelled all promo, which includes his performance on Comic Relief. It's just the biggest tragedy and everyone wants to be there for Louis, who is the leader of his family since the loss of his mother and always there for all his siblings."

More to come...