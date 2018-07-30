If you've managed to get to today without knowing much about Love Island 2018, then I want to know what kind of techniques you're using to fly under the radar. Whether it's at the pub, on the tube, or in the kitchen at work while you're making a cup of tea, it's been unavoidable. Love Island has immersed us all in its unfathomable grip, and to be honest, I'm very much OK with it. As are the millions at home who tune in, and the many celebrities who watch from home. But what are the celebrity reactions to the Love Island final? Well, unsurprisingly, there has been a lot of love for this year's winners, Jack and Dani.

Thus far this season, we've already learned that Margot Robbie is a fan, after the Australian actress spoke about being a viewer during the press tour for Terminal. In case you missed it, she told Metro that she didn't see the likeness between her and Megan — "I personally don’t see the resemblance" — and that she was rooting for Jack and Dani to win. If you thought that couldn't be topped, then you would be wrong, because none other than Paris Hilton has also weighed in on things on Twitter, not only professing her love for the show, but also throwing her weight behind her favourite couple.

Yes, these tweets are real. When Jack and Dani were announced as winners of the show, there was plenty of enthusiasm from Hilton on this point too.

Some of this year's Islanders chipped in to offer their congratulations swiftly after the news broke too. Georgia Steel was keen to share the love with her best friend in the villa, Dani.

I think Georgia is saying what a lot of people are thinking when she only congratulated Laura for coming in second place, too. Olivia Buckland from Love Island 2016 also chimed in to congratulate the pair, as did Charlie Brake, while other cast members took to Instagram to show the love.

Dani Dyer's friends and family who have been running her Instagram account, posted a picture of the winning couple, and underneath Zara McDermott commented "YESSSSSS" followed by kissing and heart emojis, while Samira commented "F**king love you guys so much! Can't wait to see you!!!!!!! X" with red heart emojis. Hayley Hughes also commented "Well deserved guys" while Montana from Love Island 2017 added "YESSSSSSSS" followed by a red heart emoji.

Dani's father, meanwhile, took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate her victory. "Dan you've only gone and done it," he said speaking into the camera from what appeared to be a theme park ride. "We're coming... we're coming to see you," he joked, as he showed a screen of them moving through the clouds.

So that's it. Love Island 2018 is over. While we never saw quite as much celebrity love as last year — could anything beat that Stormzy cameo — a shoutout from Margot Robbie surely isn't a bad way to go? Roll on 2019.