To quote Miley Cyrus, "nothing breaks like a heart" and on this season of Love Island the individual most hard done by in the heartache department is definitely Shaughna. Her hurt feelings have led to some dissing her ex Callum, with his profession in particular. So much so that Ofcom has received complaints from those who believe Shaughna is discriminating against scaffolders on Love Island.

All of this upset has stemmed from Shaughna's former love interest Callum having his head turned pretty much the second he hit Casa Amor. During the infamous recoupling where Callum jumped ship for new girl Molly, Shaughna said, "I'm happy for Callum. I should have never trusted a scaffolder anyway." Her comments have been so offensive to some that The Sun reports scaffolders have complained to Ofcom about discrimination.

It's not the first time Shaughna has discussed her distrust of scaffolders. She's previously shared that her ex is also a scaffolder. Her comments have proved so offensive to some that The Sun reports Ofcom has received complaints that she's discriminating against scaffolders. The reaction on Twitter was mixed, with some people laughing along with her and others getting a bit het up over her comments.

In the past, Love Island has proven to be no stranger to complaints and this season's no different. In actual fact, within the first week the Metro reports that Ofcom received a stonking 231 complaints regarding former islander Ollie Williams' photos alongside dead animals. The publication also revealed that the episode featuring recoupling following Casa Amor proved to be a controversial one. 65 complaints were made after Callum chose Molly. Sixty-one complaints were also made by viewers who believed that Siânnise used the n-word when discussing Callum's choice. Complaints which The Sun reports were vehemently opposed by ITV who said that viewers were mistaken and she had said "they ain't no good." The broadcaster added, "No one said — and nor would we broadcast — the word in question. We strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary."

There's no denying that we live in an age where people are very confident in flagging what they find offensive, which is a great thing. However, for those complaining on Callum's behalf it might be worth remembering that he also got in on the jokes when speaking about Shaughna's date saying, "I hope he’s not a scaffolder."