Love Island frequently comes under scrutiny for its decision to omit certain relationships and events from the onscreen narrative — remember last year's series, when Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster's Hideaway scenes were never aired? "That was so weird when I came out," Samira said on The Big Narstie Show. "It was really exciting, and then they didn't show it. So I was like, 'Cool'." Now, Love Island's Joanna Chimonides has said she and Amber Gill were actually friends in the villa, telling Metro that the pair "really got along."

"My personality wasn’t shown as much throughout my time in there," Joanna told Metro, adding, "but also mine and Amber’s relationship wasn’t shown enough." Instead of the love rivals the show attempted to paint them as, she said, they were actually good friends. "We did each other’s makeup and hair, and it would have been nice for viewers to see that," she said.

What's more, Joanna praised Amber's recent decision to couple up with Greg O’Shea despite Michael Griffiths' renewed interest, saying on her Instagram story, "‘I am actually really proud of her, I’m not going to lie." She added, "That was probably one of the hardest decisions that she was going to have to make and she did so well."

ITV Studios

Joanna also opened up about her relationship with Michael after his split with Amber, telling Metro, "When I questioned things, it was because there are always still feelings there when you split with someone and the fact he was denying it made me think 'you’re not being truthful'."

"All in all I was disappointed in Michael," she said. "He couldn’t be honest with me or Amber, it’s the lack of communication that gets me."

Someone else who's not exactly thrilled with Michael? Amber's mum, Vanessa Gill, who spoke to the Mirror about his relationship with her daughter. "On the outside I know she’d never entertain him again," she said, adding that Amber would be horrified by his actions in Casa Amor. "She wouldn’t even want to be friends with him. If she found out that he was being disrespectful in the other villa she wouldn’t stand for it," Vanessa said. "She’s listening to him because she doesn’t know. He’s trying to get back in her good books. I hope she doesn’t take him back."

Love Island on YouTube

Vanessa was delighted when Amber picked Greg over Michael, saying, "She knows her self-worth and she’s not going to be mugged off." She continued, "Michael blew his chance so she shouldn’t give him another. I just hope he doesn’t keep pursuing her."

Like many of us, Vanessa's a big fan of Amber and Ovie's friendship — though she wishes it could become something more. "I wish she liked Ovie in a romantic way. He’s a gentleman," she said. "We love him as a family and he’s definitely welcome here. You can tell they love each other and have got each other’s backs." Whether in a relationship or just friends, can we please find a way for Amber and Ovie to win?