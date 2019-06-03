Bustle

Where To Buy The 'Love Island' Swimwear, Because Copying The Islanders' Looks Is Now Easier Than Ever

By Lauren Sharkey
ITV

Another series of Love Island is beginning and with it come a bunch of new wardrobe options to drool over. Although the world is yet to see the individual styles of each 2019 contestant, a few early images have revealed the kinds of laze-by-the-pool looks that they may be going for. So if you're wondering where to buy the Love Island swimwear, here's a head start.

Seven men have been chosen as the first Islanders for this year, but only five women will be joining them. Saying that, there's still plenty of sartorial goodness to lap up. In 2018, the series partnered with Missguided, allowing viewers to shop looks straight from the Love Island app. This year, a similar strategy has been implemented. But Missguided has been swapped for Manchester-based brand I Saw It First, reports the Evening Standard.

As well as letting Islanders wear select pieces, I Saw It First will also be styling each and every one of their date outfits, according to marketing magazine Campaign. You'll be able to buy the ensembles from the series' app or via the I Saw It First site. Love Island does actually result in mega sales for brands like I Saw It First. As The Business of Fashion reports, Missguided's partnership with the reality TV show saw an instantaneous sales boost of 500 percent for some items.

The following swimwear pieces have certainly got me clicking "add to basket." You're almost guaranteed to do the same.

1. Amber's Neon Bikini

Permanent Vacation Bikini

£40

Oh Polly

21-year-old Amber Gill chose a daringly bright bikini for her first 'Love Island' look. Designed by Oh Polly, the neon yellow two-piece features strappy detailing and comes in a UK size 4 to 18.

2. Yewande's Villa-Ready Bikini

Orange Jungle Print Triangle Bikini

£60

£36

I Saw It First

Scientist Yewande Biala hails from one of the wetter parts of the world (Ireland), but her tropical bikini is ideal for a couple of months spent in the Spanish sun. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

3. Lucie's Surfer Suit

The Viper Suit

£125

Pursuit The Label

21-year-old surfer Lucie Donlan chose a predictably sporty (and sustainable) swimsuit for her first public photo. This baby pink piece doesn't come cheap, but it's still a worthy purchase. Available in UK size 6 to 14.

4. Anna's Affordable Choice

Wear Me Any Way Plunge Swimsuit

£30

£18

I Saw It First

Pharmacist Anna Vakili's plunging red swimsuit is one way to make a statement on the beach this summer. Bonus: you can tie the straps any way you want. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

5. Amy's Royal Blue Look

Blue Under Strap Bikini

£35

£21

I Saw It First

Cabin crew manager Amy Hart rocked a two-piece from the official 'Love Island' fashion partner, I Saw It First. The brand has been kind enough to knock 40 percent off the cut-out style, so hurry. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

6. Amber's Purple Two-Piece

Vitamin Sea Bikini

£40

Oh Polly

Amber's second swimwear debut featured yet another Oh Polly bikini. This royal purple concoction comes in a comfy ribbed fabric that's ideal for any sporty holiday pursuits. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

7. Yewande's Reptilian Option

Neon Snake High Waist Bandeau Bikini

£18

£14.40

Boohoo

A couple of extra photos have been released, providing you with even more swimsuit inspiration. Yewande's pool-perfect choice comes courtesy of Boohoo. But unfortunately, the snake print style is only in stock in a UK size 6 or 14.

8. Amy's Jungle Look

Leopard Buckle Front Top With High Waist Bikini

£10.99

SHEIN

Animal print appears to be a firm favourite this year. For her second look, Amy opted for a vibrant leopard bikini. If the orange hue isn't for you, SHEIN offers the same style in 17 different shades. Available in UK size 4 to 12.

9. Anna's Sunny One

Diana Ribbed Bikini

£60

Calzedonia

The top and bottom half of this sunshine yellow bikini are sold separately. The balconette top comes in a size 34 to 40 and the ribbed bikini bottoms are available in a size S to XL. (A measuring size guide is available on the brand's site.)

And if you're a major fan of the Flack, check out her new River Island collection. If she doesn't wear at least one of those designs on Love Island, I'll eat my personalised water bottle.