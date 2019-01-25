Luann de Lesseps may have gone through a whirlwind relationship with ex-husband, Tom D'Agostino, but she's not letting that experience prevent her from potentially saying "I do" again. According to Us Weekly, Luann de Lesseps is open to getting married again, and she has an incredibly positive outlook on finding love.

During her cabaret show, Countess and Friends, on Jan. 24, de Lesseps told Us Weekly that she's open to exchanging vows sometime in the future after recently divorcing from D'Agostino in August 2017 after seven months of marriage. “Would I get married again? Why the hell not?” she said, and continued, "Why not? If I fell in love again, why not? I mean, I’m not gonna jump as quickly as I did the last time. I think I’ll take more time this time.”

She continued to tell the publication that she believes in putting herself out there and taking chances. “I believe in love, I believe in taking chances. If I didn’t, I would not be here,” the Real Housewife of New York City star said, “Can you imagine? I created this [cabaret] show from rehab.” It's nice to hear that de Lesseps is in such a positive place in her life right now. And it's especially great to hear that she's open to finding love and exchanging vows once again, if the timing is right.

The Countess' recent statements echo those she made previously in an interview with People in September 2017, in which she got very honest about her divorce situation. “This has been one of the toughest times of my life — that, and getting divorced the first time,” she told the publication. de Lesseps previously wed Count Alexandre de Lesseps 1993, but they parted ways in 2009, according to E! News.

Even though she went through such a tough time, she said that she would not be giving up on finding love in the future. “I choose to see the good in people, not the negative,” the Countess said, “I’m shamelessly optimistic. As for getting married again? Never say never. But I’d definitely be more cautious next time.”

As for how she got through all of that negativity, the reality star told People that her children, Victoria and Noel de Lesseps, whom she shares with Alexandre, have been very supportive of her. “They’ve really been there for me,” she said, “Victoria goes to yoga with me; my son comes home just to be with me. They’ve been very understanding and supportive and just have my back.”

In addition to her children's support, de Lesseps is also leaning into her career in order to move past those tough times. She told People,

"I want to pour my heart into music again, and I’ve been working on a book about resilience, about how I bounce back no matter what life throws at me. I don’t regret this marriage. I have learned from it."

She certainly has thrown herself into her music, as her many successful Countess and Friends shows would indicate. And it seems like the Real Housewife is really thriving right now. In fact, she's in such a good place at the moment that she's even open to experiencing love once again.