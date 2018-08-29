Even though Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 is coming to a close, there's even more drama off-screen. The one big question that's been looming is: Will Luann de Lesseps go to jail after her Christmas Eve arrest? It appears that will not be the case. On Wednesday, Page Six got a hold legal documents after the Palm Beach County judge reportedly signed off on Luann's plea deal. (Bustle reached out to Luann's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Yes, this means that the Countess will be avoiding jail time. The Real Housewife of New York City reportedly got her felony charge reduced in exchange for pleading guilty to battery, trespassing, and disorderly conduct, according to Page Six. That doesn't mean she got off scot-free, though. She still has a punishment to fulfill. The #CountessAndFriends cabaret performer reportedly has to fulfill 50 hours of community service, with a minimum of 10 hours each month. Luann has to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in New York two times a week.

Page Six reported that she also has to attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact class. Luann will be on a year-long probation, meaning she is not allowed to use drugs or alcohol and she will have to submit to random drug-testing throughout that time period.

As of this moment, neither Luann nor her rep has publicly spoken out about the plea deal. However, Luann did authorize her costar Bethenny Frankel to speak out to People when Luann returned to rehab for a second time back in July. Bethenny told People,

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process."

Bethenny also shared, "Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs."

Additionally, Luann tweeted an apology for her behavior soon after the incident happened last December. Hopefully this plea deal marks the end to a very troubling saga for Luann. She just needs to fulfill all of her probation requirements, so she can finally put this all behind her and start her next chapter, i.e. season of Real Housewives of New York City.

It seems like she's in the right frame of mind for this next phase of her life. Luann spoke to People backstage at her Aug. 24 #CountessAndFriends Cabaret show in Atlantic City. A 40-days-sober Lu shared, "I’m in a really good place."

She explained, "I don’t feel like drinking. I’m committed to my sobriety. I want it more than anything," which is the perfect mindset to have now that she has been sentenced to a year of probation. Even so, the Countess understandably confessed,

"I have temptations and I go, ‘Wait, that’s the old Luann.’ Because you’re so trained… it’s like second-hand. But I feel like I’m in the driver’s seat now."

Luann added, "I feel free of the shackles of alcohol. Not to say it’s not a struggle, but for the moment, I don’t feel like drinking at all. It’s this new freedom and I love my freedom."

And now her freedom is very much dependent on her complying with the probation requirements. The expectations for Luann are very clear. Hopefully she will be able to continue on the path of sobriety and truly turn her life around for the better.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).