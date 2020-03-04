In recent years, brands like J.Crew and Madewell started adding plus size extensions to their existing ranges. Now, Lucky Brand's extended sizes are allowing the brand to have similar options. The brand's straight sizes will now offer up to a size 35. And it will no longer separate its extended and straight sizes online and in-stores.

The extension launches with 230 new items on Mar. 5 at the Lucky Brand website and it will continue to be available exclusively online throughout the spring and summer. In fall 2020, the larger size options — up to size 35 in denim and 2XL in fashion items — will move into brick and mortar stores.

Included in the extended size options, Lucky Brand will launch new denim styles with skinny silhouettes, distressed details, and multiple washes. Customers will also find button-down shirts, classic tees, jackets, jumpsuits, and shorts available in expanded sizing.

Lucky Brand first launched plus sizes back in 2012 with a 75-item collection. That offering included its popular Ginger Jeans style, the brand's first pair of denim available up to size 24. At the time, Lucky Brand also launched fashion items in sizes 1X-3X. While the current extension does not expand the brand's plus size offerings, it represents a much needed expansion of options in physical stores.

As for pricing, the new sizes will be consistent with the cost of straight size options, bringing price parity to the brand at the same time as the size expansion.

Update: This piece has been updated to reflect that new sizes will be added to Lucky Brand's straight size range, not its plus size selections.