Celebrities love mini tattoos. Kylie Jenner has an impressive collection, and Miley Cyrus' has an ever growing list of body art. Now, Lucy Hale's new mini tattoos are joining the list of stars' dainty designs.

Over the weekend, Hale got four new tattoos that she dedicated to her "loves" — her two nieces, nephew, and her dog, Elvis. Hale had her pup's name written in delicate script above the bend in her elbow. For her nieces and nephew, she added the numbers 14, 16, and 20 in tiny font on what looks to be her forearm. The numbers are a nod to the birth years of nieces Glenys and Lula, as well the latest family member, her nephew Oliver.

Hale took to her Instagram account to debut the new ink, thanking tattoo artist Daniel Stone, who goes by Winter Stone online. The artist is responsible for lots of other celebrity tats, like the "Freedom" tattoo Miley Cyrus got after she broke up with Liam Hemsworth, as well as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's matching ink for their family.

Hale's four new tattoos join her other pieces of ink like the matching Pretty Little Liars tattoo she shares with her former costars and the self-love tattoo she got back in 2019.