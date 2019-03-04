After being hospitalized on Feb. 28, news broke on Monday, March 4 that 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry died at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke. The actor had been under observation in St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank. Luke Perry's family released a statement confirming his death to Bustle on Monday saying:

"Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

More to come...