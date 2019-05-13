Now that the season is finally underway, The Bachelorette contestants are slowly coming out of the social media woodwork. They had to keep things on the down-low while they were filming, and now it's time for them to share their journeys with the world. Rumored frontrunner Luke Parker's Instagram is officially public again after a two month hiatus, and he seems very confident about his first moment with Hannah B. "Who is betting I nail the limo entrance?" he captioned a photo of his night one introduction hours before the premiere. "Check it out tonight."

Based on the trailer for Hannah B.'s season, Luke seems to make it far enough in the competition to partake in some emotional discussions with Hannah and his fellow contestants. Of course, all of the footage is strategically edited together, but for now, he's definitely being painted as the villain.

"We all know that Luke P. is an evil pathological liar," one contestant says. In another clip, an emotional Hannah asks Luke, "Why does every single guy here dislike you?" He's also seen screaming and pointing into another guy's face. "I've been nothing but truthful and you are not gonna mess it up," he yells, to which Mike responds, "You're violent, you're aggressive, you are a psychopath."

Those are some very strong words that shouldn't be taken lightly, but by the looks of Luke's Instagram, you would never peg him as the villain type. He seems to be a devout Christian; his bio reads, "Jesus + Nothing = Everything," and "Philippians 4:13." His last post before he, presumably, left to film The Bachelorette in mid-March was an infographic that read, "You can have all this world, just give me Jesus." Unfortunately, everyone knows that what people choose to display online isn't always representative of their true selves.

Regardless, Luke posts a lot about fitness and working out, specifically CrossFit. And his favorite pre-workout power breakfast is a PB&JE: a peanut butter and jelly with two eggs and two egg whites sandwiched inside. "Don't knock it until you try it," he wrote.

Besides his frequent fitness and faith-related content, Luke shares a lot about baseball — a sport he played throughout college. He played at "Polk State College in Winter Haven, Florida, then at High Point University in North Carolina and finally at Faulkner University in Alabama," according to The Gainesville Times.

He doesn't post on Instagram that often (yet, at least), so most of his pictures are pretty dated, but they also document his fishing and hunting adventures.

A Sunday school teacher at Luke's church told The Gainesville Times that he went into The Bachelorette with a goal to "share his faith on national TV."

"He believes God has given him this opportunity to go out there, and he doesn't know what's going to happen to him there, but he's praying for opportunities," the teacher said. Based on the trailer for the show, Luke seems to have taken the opportunity to get aggressive with the other guys, but there's also a lot we haven't seen.

As we all know, sometimes, when people get behind The Bachelorette cameras, it's a little disillusioning. As a defense mechanism, they sometimes become someone else. That could've been the case for Luke, or he could've been showing his true colors. It's just crucial that Hannah is able to tell the difference.