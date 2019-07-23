After watching him self-combust on last week's episode of The Bachelorette, fans have been wondering how, exactly, Luke P. would explain himself. And in Luke P.'s hot seat interview on Men Tell All on Monday night, he attempted to do so. However, it only proved he hasn't learned anything from watching himself back on the season... mostly because, as far as he's willing to admit, he hasn't actually made any mistakes. He told host Christ Harrison that if he were to go back, he wouldn't do anything differently.

Luke was the first to take the hot seat to chat with Harrison, and it happened right after we watched him return to the rose ceremony after Hannah sent him home. Of course, he spent the time trying to defend his actions, still insisting that he had been misunderstood... just like he told Hannah 100 times on The Bachelorette.

According to Luke himself, abstaining from sex until marriage is important to him, and his words, he was looking for "clarity" to see if she believed in the same thing. Apparently, he thought he was just trying to talk to her to make sure they were on the same page, and said that he was "completely blindsided" by the way that Hannah handled that conversation.

But it's obvious that wasn't really what happened to everyone but Luke, who continued to argue that he was in the right.

There was a lot of awkward uncomfortableness in Luke's conversation with Chris, including a silence that went on for far too long. Finally, he did take some responsibility for his actions, but not really — he admitted that he was displaying behavior he wasn't proud of, but he still said that Hannah was wrong about him being a narcissist.

Most shockingly, though, Luke said that he wouldn't change a thing if he had the chance — definitely unexpected, being that he's received all kinds of backlash online for his behavior as this season has aired. And it wasn't just the way things went down with Hannah that Luke was indignant about. He also lamented the way the men had treated him in the house, and it only got worse when they came out to confront him — they weren't buying into anything he was saying at all.

And as much as Luke hasn't changed, neither has Hannah's stance on him, either. She said that she did not want to have her faith weaponized against her in the way that Luke did, and she wasn't here to be slut shamed. Amen, girl.

More than anything, Men Tell All revealed that Luke hasn't seemed to learn from his Bachelorette experience at all, and fortunately, this is finally the end of his time on the show.

It's hard to say what the future holds for Luke, but it's safe to assume that Hannah will have nothing to do with it. Maybe one day, he'll realize the error of his ways... but until then, it seems that Luke is pretty satisfied with the choices he's made.