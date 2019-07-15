This season of The Bachelorette has had its fair share of ups and downs, and more than its fair share of drama — all thanks to a couple ill-intentioned guys on the show. Two of the final four, Luke P. and Jed Wyatt, have earned themselves the title of Bachelorette villains. But it seems like one of them is looking to respond to angry viewers. And Luke P.'s new Twitter account just made watching The Bachelorette way more interesting. And with the drama coming up in Monday's Fantasy Suite episode, let's just say he joined this social media platform just in time.

On July 14, Luke posted a story to his Instagram urging people to follow his new Twitter, @luke_parker777, which at time of publication stood at 1,500 followers. That's nearly 2,000 people that want to hear what he has to say on life's topics, including the explosive episode that's airing July 15. He hasn't tweeted yet, but he did retweet one a tweet from a fan, @Ripped_Vixen, who wrote, "Monday's will be way more interesting now that @luke_parker777 has a Twitter!"

He has, however, followed a few people on the site. So far, most of his 22 follows are fellow Bachelor Nation alums, including Ben Higgins, Colton Underwood, Tyler Cameron, Jed, and, of course, the Bachelorette herself, Hannah Brown.

To say Luke has had a drama-filled season would be an understatement. From the very beginning, he's been in the thick of it. He received the first impression rose, and then declared he was falling in love with Hannah in the second episode. Since then, he's picked fights with multiple guys in the mansion, lied and manipulated Hannah's perception of him, and also sex shamed her already.

Now, previews for the Fantasy Suite episode show he's going to go full caveman and slut-shame her again. "Marriage bed should be kept pure," he said in a promo. He goes on to tell her that he wouldn't want to marry her if she decides to have sex with any of the men in the Fantasy Suite. The promo teases that Hannah will finally put her foot down when it comes to Luke. "I think I've finally gotten clarity on you," she seems to tell him in the clip.

Of course, Luke hasn't been silent about his portrayal on the show. On May 28, after an episode aired in which he seemed to want to control Hannah and keep her from talking to the other men on a group date, he defended himself on Instagram. "First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far," he wrote, adding, "I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful."

It'll be interesting to see how he tries to spin this week's highly-anticipated fight. Hopefully he'll use his new Twitter account to apologize to Hannah and to viewers everywhere.